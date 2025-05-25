Dave Cormack makes major Aberdeen Scottish Cup comparison, puts in £8m and makes transfer vow

Chairman knows how vital it is to equip squad for next season

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack believes Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup triumph “is up there” with the club’s famous European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph in 1983 as he vowed to continue backing manager Jimmy Thelin financially next season.

The Dons chief was present at Hampden on Saturday to watch Aberdeen end a 35-year wait for the Scottish Cup. They defeated treble-chasing Celtic 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, also securing at least main-phase Conference League football in the process.

Cormack was a fan back in 1983 when Aberdeen overcame Real Madrid 2-1 in Gothenburg for one of the Pittodrie side’s greatest successes and the 66-year-old likened what he witnessed over the weekend, with Aberdeen parading the trophy in front of their supporters, to that great night in Sweden.

Dave Cormack, centre, has vowed to back his Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, left. | SNS Group

“This is right up there with Gothenburg,” Cormack said. “I was at Gothenburg, this is a different era, but it’s up there because it’s been such a long time. Thirty-five years is too long for the Scottish Cup. It makes all the tough times and things you go through worthwhile.”

With Aberdeen now facing more matches due to their European commitments, Cormack recognised the need to make sure the squad is equipped for the challenges ahead.

“Hearts and Aberdeen have both struggled with league form in the European group stages,” conceded Cormack. “We need to sort that this season so we can play Thursday and Sunday without it impacting us. We have learned a lot from the last time, you need such a strong squad to deal with it. We have to have squad rotation with a good squad and that means investment. It will happen, absolutely.

More investment for Aberdeen

“We backed Jimmy last summer and in January. My family have put another £8 million into the club, we’ll get £5 million gross from being in Europe. So we have a clear plan of what we want to do.