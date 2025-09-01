Celtic's scramble, Rangers closing in, Hibs snag, Aberdeen striker latest - Scottish transfer news

The latest on deadline day from clubs in the Scottish Premiership

Scottish clubs have less than six hours to complete their transfer business for the rest of the year, with the window due to shut at 11pm.

And there are a host of Premiership sides frantically trying to complete deals before the deadline - including both halves of the Old Firm.

Celtic’s pursuit of Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg has hit a late hitch after his formative club Ajax came in with a loan offer for the Denmark internationalist. According to reports in the Netherlands, the 27-year-old’s preference is to head to Amsterdam.

Kasper Dolberg is wanted by both Celtic and Ajax. | Getty Images

Dolberg would be a replacement for Adam Idah, who has completed a medical and agreed personal terms on a move to Swansea City for £7 million. That deal has yet to been green-lit by the Celtic board, however, as they work on their own recruits.

Celtic also want Hammarby winger Sebastian Tounekti, with several offers tabled for the Tunisian forward. They have also been credited with an interest in Crystal Palace’s Jeresun Rak-Sakyi, who is also on Rangers’ shortlist. The arrival of another winger could allow Yang Hyun-jun to join Birmingham City.

Another outgoing could be central defender Stephen Welsh, who has fallen further down the pecking order after the emergence of Dane Murray. He is in talks over a loan switch to Motherwell.

Rangers closing in on duo

At Ibrox, Rangers hope to announce the arrival of Everton striker Youssef Chermiti for £8m, with the Portugal Under-21 internationalist pictured at their Auchenhowie training base earlier today.

As well as being linked with Rak-Sakyi, Rangers are also looking to bring in Marseille defender Derek Cornelius on a loan deal for the rest of the season. He is also understood to be in Glasgow.

In terms of outgoings, Cyriel Dessers is still expected to move to Greek side Panathinaikos, while winger Oscar Cortes has joined Sporting Gijon on loan in Spain for the rest of the season.

Shayden Morris has left Aberdeen for Luton Town. | Getty Images

Shayden Morris was the first move on the final day of the transfer window in the Premiership as Aberdeen’s Hampden hero departed for Luton. The wide man, whose cross led to Kasper Schmeichel’s own goal in the Scottish Cup final win over Celtic, joined League One Luton for an undisclosed fee.

Reports claim Ester Sokler could also be on his way out of Pittodrie, while Fletcher Boyd has been strongly linked with Aston Villa and Aberdeen have been linked with a move to take Kevin Nisbet back from Millwall. Dons manager Jimmy Thelin said: “We are still looking to add players to the squad, and the hard work continues to ensure any new arrivals secured by the close of the transfer window today will positively impact the club.”

Livingston announced the first Premiership arrival of the day when they signed 21-year-old West Ham right-back Junior Robinson on a season-long loan. Livi boss David Martindale is also in the hunt for a central midfielder.

Hibs transfer latest

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou was working on “squeezing one in” and that could be Welsh, while Falkirk manager John McGlynn is hopeful of signing two more players.

Hibs are still hoping to complete the loan signing of Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes from Birmingham, but face competition from other clubs in Scotland and the English Championship. And while Elie Youan has been in talks with Legia Warsaw after Hibs accepted a bid, The Scotsman has learned that discussions between the Poles and Youan’s representatives have stalled.

Hearts completed the signing of 33-year-old German goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow on Sunday and most of the business on deadline day at Tynecastle is expected to be in the opposite direction, with Kenneth Vargas and Musa Drammeh among those who could move on.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson remains eager to add a pacy striker but said on Sunday evening that “we need to get somebody out before we bring somebody in”.

Dundee manager Steven Pressley reported “nothing imminent” on Sunday, but added they were “assessing the market”.