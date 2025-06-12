'Can't wait': Scottish football club goes foreign against as ex-Norwich defender lands top job

Motherwell have appointed a new manager. | SNS Group

Former defender replaces Wimmer at Fir Park

Motherwell have looked overseas again in their second managerial appointment of the year as they announced the arrival of Danish boss Jens Berthel Askou.

The former Norwich defender joins from his role as FC Copenhagen assistant manager, subject to a work permit.

Askou replaces Michael Wimmer, who stepped down for family reasons after three months in charge to take up a position in his native Germany.

The 42-year-old previously led Danish sides Vendsyssel and Horsens to promotion, FB Torshavn of the Faroe Islands to a league and cup double and was most recently manager of IFK Gothenburg.

Askou left the Swedish side a year ago to join Sparta Prague as assistant manager and was quickly hired by Copenhagen after a change of manager at the Czech club in January. He helped them to a Danish league and cup double.

“This is a really proud moment for me,” he told Motherwell’s official website. “It’s a huge honour to be selected to become the manager of Motherwell Football Club. Having spoken extensively with members of the club board, it was clear from the outset that our ideas, ambitions and morals align.

“We are all ambitious people and we’re all hungry for success. I can’t wait to arrive in Scotland and begin planning for the season ahead. There is a lot of work to be done, but it’s highly exciting.”

‘Rigorous’ process

Askou’s playing career was predominantly based in Denmark but he also had a spell in Turkey and had two years at Norwich under former Well midfielder Paul Lambert.

“This has been a more rigorous process to recruit our new manager due to the incredible number of applications for the role,” chairman Kyrk Macmillan said. “We had a high number of impressive applicants, but we were really drawn to Jens. His track record of working with big clubs, delivering success and developing young players matches up with all our philosophies here at Motherwell Football Club.

“He has handed 26 teenagers debuts in five-and-a-half seasons, which I think is evidence of Jens implementing his ideas and morals. The data and numbers impressed us, but more importantly, after speaking with Jens a number of times, he is a really ambitious character and a leader who was extremely keen to get the role here at our club.