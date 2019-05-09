‘Burning desire’ within Celtic to right wrongs of Rangers defeat

Callum McGregor insists the Celtic first-team is determined to make up for their defeat to Rangers earlier in the season when they travel to their rivals again on Sunday.

Rangers defeated Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox in December. Picture: SNS

The Hoops’ last defeat in Scotland was against Rangers at Ibrox at the end of the year when a Ryan Jack strike was the difference between the teams.

Since that match, Celtic have remained undefeated in domestic competition and go into the contest as Ladbrokes Premiership champions, having wrapped up the title with a 3-0 triumph over Aberdeen last weekend.

That said, they went into the previous trip to Govan holding a 12-game unbeaten run against their rivals before allowing that streak to end.

McGregor insist the Parkhead players have had a “burning” desire to make amends since then.

He said: “Obviously we have won the league and we go there as champions but we know how difficult these games are, we experienced it in December.

“When you are not quite at it you can get done.

“So we are fully prepared for the game and ready to go give a better account of ourselves than what we did.

“We never played well on the day and I think that has been burning in the players’ heads since then, that when we go back there we have to do better and get a better result.

“It is nice coming off the back of being champions at the weekend but you probably couldn’t get a better game, to go to Ibrox and play Rangers, so everyone is fully focused on the job.”