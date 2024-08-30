Scottish Premiership transfer deadline day RECAP: Hoops announce record transfer, late bid accepted, Rangers deal agreed
The deadline day was as hectic as ever, with numerous deals happening with just minutes left of the window - and there’s many irons the fire still thanks to the trusty deal sheet! Recap a frantic day in the Scottish Premiership below.
Scottish Premiership transfer deadline day LIVE
Key Events
- Celtic confirm signing of Austin Trusty - and see late Luke McCowan bid accepted
- Rangers confirm Cantwell exit as £3.5m man jets in
- McTominay and Gilmour in Napoli link-up
Rangers grab their Albanian playmaker Bajrami right on deadline
The Gers have their man.
Celtic confirm record signing of Arne Engels
And there we have it. The Hoops have announced the signing of Augsburg playmaker Arne Engels.
The deal is reported to be a club record fee of £11million.
Late Celtic bid accepted
A bid of deadline day drama in Glasgow as the Hoops see a late, late bid for Luke McCowan accepted by Dundee.
Hibs had chased the midfielder all summer and saw a £800,000 bid rejected a mere few hours ago - but he’s could now be on his way to champions.
Gilmour confirmed at Napoli
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has finally completed his summer move to Napoli for a reported fee of £15million.
He has agreed a five-year deal with the Italian giants.
Ex-Scotland international completes Saints move
Southampton have confirmed the signing of Ryan Fraser from Newcastle United after the winger was released from his contract at St James’ Park.
The 30-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Saints.
Triantis confirmed at Hibs.
David Gray on the re-signing of Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis.
Nectar is someone I see as a defensive midfielder who has also played a lot at centre-back, which naturally gives him a strong defensive mindset and discipline to dominate the middle of the pitch.
Looks like Hibs have re-signed Nectar Triantis
Ex-Celtic favourite in EPL switch
Former Hoops hero Odsonne Edouard is set to join Leicester City on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace. Italian transfer guru claims the Frenchman’s medical is taking place now.
This is a big one for Rangers...
He may have scored the fastest goal in European Championship history, but it looks like he’s leaving his move to Rangers until the last minute.
The good news for Rangers fans? Nadim Bajrami is now closing Rangers from Sassuolo. The Glasgow giants are said to have agreed on a fee of £3.5million and four-year contract.
This is a big one.
Rangers offload Cantwell
The Ibrox experiment is over, Todd Cantwell departs Rangers.
Celtic agree deal for defender
Celtic have completed the signing of American defender Auston Trusty from Sheffield United.
The 26-year-old left-sided centre-half has agreed a five-year deal with Celtic, subject to international clearance, and could be available for Sunday’s Old Firm clash against Rangers.
Gilmour 'having Napoli medical'
And Billy Gilmour could soon join him in Italy.
Sky Sports reported the Brighton midfielder is having his Napoli medical ahead of a £15million move to Serie A.
McTominay completes megabucks transfer
Scott McTominay is officially a Napoli player! Wow!
Hibs close in on familiar face
Hibs are closing in on the loan signing of Sunderland player Nectarios Triantis for the rest of the campaign.
Dundee reject Hibs McCowan bid
Dundee have rejected a bid of around - thought to be around £800,000 - from Hibs for captain Luke McCowan.
It would have set a new transfer record for the Easter Road club, who have courted the player throughout the last month. Celtic are also monitoring the situation.
Delferrière departs Hibs
Hibs have confirmed 22-year-old defender Allan Delferrière has joined Racing Union Lëtzebuerg on loan for the24/25 season.
Second Rangers signing 'on the way'
Rangers are on the verge of adding Albanian international midfielder Nedim Bajrami to his squad, reports claiming the player is ‘on the way’ to Glasgow to complete a £3.5million deal.
Elsewhere, ex-Gers man Fabio Silva is also close to completing a move to La Liga outfit Las Palmas on a season-long loan deal.
Rangers confirm signing of Dutch defender
Rangers have confirmed the loan signing of Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo.
The Gers have revealed the 22-year-old Dutch defender will link up the club on an original loan from the Eredivise side, but with an option to make it a permanent move next summer.
