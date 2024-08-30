Scottish Premiership transfer deadline day LIVE: Surprise Celtic exit mooted, Rangers target 22 y/o, starlet 'close' to EPL switch
Good morning football fans. Looking to stay up to date with all the latest Scottish transfer news as it happens? Good. You’ve arrived at the right place...
We’ll be with you through until 11pm.
Scottish Premiership transfer deadline day LIVE
Key Events
- Celtic 'pull out' of deal, as midfielder set for surprise exit
- Rangers confirm first exit
- Napoli 'remain hopeful' of Gilmour deal
Scotland defender sees move 'collapse'
He was omitted from the Scotland squad earlier this week, and now it appears Liam Cooper’s expected move to Hull City is off.
Several reports state the veteran Liam Cooper's switch to the Tigers has collapsed.
No deal for Otoo
Dunfermline Athletic are confident they have fought to off interest in star defender Ewan Otoo.
The 21-year-old has admirers across the border, and had been linked to both Stevenage and Crawley Town following a number of impressive displays for the Pars.
It appears that the full-back will remain at East End Park though, with James McPake expected to fend off any late bids.
There’s lots going on with those clubs...
The Scotsman’s sport team were up bright and early this morning to make sure we bring you all the latest deals as they happen.
Sports editor Mark Atkinson sat down with Alan Young this morning to update supporters on the lay of the land as we approach as hectic day in the Scottish Premiership.
Luke McCowan chase and three players can go
Mark Atkinson, The Scotsman Sports Editor
Hibs will look to bring another couple of players before Friday's 11pm deadline.
The Luke McCowan chase, David Gray’s defensive targets and the three players who could go.
What can we expect from Hibs on deadline day? Here’s what we know.
EPL side to sign Scottish youngster
Wolverhampton Wanders are edging closer to the signing of highly-rated St Mirren defender Ethan Sutherland.
The club are believed to have agreed a fee in the region of £400,000 after pursuing the 18-year-old throughout the summer.
Celtic 'pull out' of deal
Brendan Rodgers has pulled out of a deal for Lausanne Sport midfielder Alvyn Sanches.
According to reports, Celtic are ‘no longer pursuing’ a deal for the 21-year-old, and will instead concentrate on securing deals elsewhere.
Will Hearts be busy today?
Mark Atkinson, The Scotsman Sports Editor
There is likely to be more activity at the Tynecastle exit door.
The Jambos did much of their business early and it appears their squad is all set for the season.
While Hearts are not expected to be hugely active during the last day of the window, there are still a number of talking points at Gorgie.
Here’s what to expect on deadline day at Tynecastle, with one likely departure, Lawrence Shankland curveball and loan deals.
Celtic set for surprise exit?
Hoops midfielder Tomoki Iwata could be set for a surprise deadline day exit to the English third tier, as the Japanese midfielder goes in search of regular game time.
According to The Scottish Sun, Iwata is a deadline day target for Birmingham City.
The Blues are looking to bounce back immediately following their relegation from the EFL Championship last year and have already signed Lyndon Dykes, Scott Wright and Alex Cochrane this summer.
Rangers confirm first departure
We expected a flurry of outgoings at Rangers today and the first exit has been confirmed.
Scott Wright has joined Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.
Gilmour deal back on?
It looked dead in the water yesterday, but Billy Gilmour’s £15million move to Napoli could be resurrected at the last minute.
The Scotland international was all set for a move to Serie A, but an injury to £26million Brighton new boy Matt O’Riley just minutes into his debut saw the Seagulls change their mind on a transfer.
However, according to Sky Sports, Napoli ‘remain hopeful’ of signing the 23-year-old midfielder before the window shuts.
And so it begins...
Neraysho Kasanwirjo is an interesting one. Could he be the first in the door for Philippe Clement today?
The Feyenoord defender can play at centre-back, or full-back, and spent last year with Rapid Wien on loan.
More on the move here.
Scotland under-21 star closing in on loan...
Outside of the Scottish Premiership...
Queens Park Rangers are set to sign 22-year-old Scottish right-back Harrison Ashby on loan from Newcastle. The defender has played for Scotland at various youth levels, but has struggled with injuries over the last 12 months.
What can we expect from Celtic?
The £26million sale of Matt O’Riley to Brighton on Monday has handed Brendan Rodgers a bit of a transfer war-chest on deadline day...
But with bids for key target Arne Engels reportedly rejected by Augsburg, is time running out on incomings for Celtic? The champions are targeting two big money buys...
Here is what to expect from the Hoops on deadline day...
What to expect from Rangers on deadline day...
It has already been an extremely busy summer for Philippe Clement’s Gers, but the Belgian boss is not done yet...
With strong interest in Nedim Bajrami, a flurry of exits expected and one player not for sale, here’s we can expect from Rangers on deadline day.
When does the transfer window close?
Want to know when the transfer window closes, what a ‘deal sheet’ is and how late your club can sign players?
Here is everything you need to know about deadline day.
Happy deadline day!
Good morning and happy transfer deadline day to those who celebrate - and also to those who do not! You’re welcome to join us, too.
It is set to be a chaotic day in the Scottish Premiership.
Celtic are hoping to break their transfer record to bring in a young starlet from the Bundesliga, Rangers have incomings - and plenty outgoings - on the agenda and David Gray’s Hibs are still looking for more.
Outside of Scotland’s domestic leagues, Scott McTominay has jetted out to Napoli as he gets set to become one of Scotland most expensive players with a move to the Italian top tier.
It’s just beyond 7am, so we’ll assume you have a coffee at the ready. However, if you don’t - you might want to grab one. Or two.
