Good morning football fans. Looking to stay up to date with all the latest Scottish transfer news as it happens? Good. You’ve arrived at the right place...
We’ll be with you through until 11pm.
- Celtic target record breaking signing
- Rangers revolving door set to be busy
- Scotland ace closes in on £30million switch
Gilmour deal back on?
It looked dead in the water yesterday, but Billy Gilmour’s £15million move to Napoli could be resurrected at the last minute.
The Scotland international was all set for a move to Serie A, but an injury to £26million Brighton new boy Matt O’Riley just minutes into his debut saw the Seagulls change their mind on a transfer.
However, according to Sky Sports, Napoli ‘remain hopeful’ of signing the 23-year-old midfielder before the window shuts.
And so it begins...
Neraysho Kasanwirjo is an interesting one. Could he be the first in the door for Philippe Clement today?
The Feyenoord defender can play at centre-back, or full-back, and spent last year with Rapid Wien on loan.
More on the move here.
Scotland under-21 star closing in on loan...
Outside of the Scottish Premiership...
Queens Park Ranger’s are set to sign 22-year-old Scottish right-back Harrison Ashby on loan from Newcastle. The defender has played for Scotland at various youth levels, but has struggled with injuries over the last 12 months.
What can we expect from Celtic?
The £26million sale of Matt O’Riley to Brighton on Monday has handed Brendan Rodgers a bit of a transfer war-chest on deadline day...
But with bids for key target Arne Engels reportedly rejected by Augsburg, is time running out on incomings for Celtic? The champions are targeting two big money buys...
Here is what to expect from the Hoops on deadline day...
What to expect from Rangers on deadline day...
It has already been an extremely busy summer for Philippe Clement’s Gers, but the Belgian boss is not done yet...
With strong interest in Nedim Bajrami, a flurry of exits expected and one player not for sale, here’s we can expect from Rangers on deadline day.
When does the transfer window close?
Want to know when the transfer window closes, what a ‘deal sheet’ is and how late your club can sign players?
Here is everything you need to know about deadline day.
Happy deadline day!
Good morning and happy transfer deadline day to those who celebrate - and also to those who do not! You’re welcome to join us, too.
It is set to be a chaotic day in the Scottish Premiership.
Celtic are hoping to break their transfer record to bring in a young starlet from the Bundesliga, Rangers have incomings - and plenty outgoings - on the agenda and David Gray’s Hibs are still looking for more.
Outside of Scotland’s domestic leagues, Scott McTominay has jetted out to Napoli as he gets set to become one of Scotland most expensive players with a move to the Italian top tier.
It’s just beyond 7am, so we’ll assume you have a coffee at the ready. However, if you don’t - you might want to grab one. Or two.
