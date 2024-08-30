Good morning and happy transfer deadline day to those who celebrate - and also to those who do not! You’re welcome to join us, too.

It is set to be a chaotic day in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic are hoping to break their transfer record to bring in a young starlet from the Bundesliga, Rangers have incomings - and plenty outgoings - on the agenda and David Gray’s Hibs are still looking for more.

Outside of Scotland’s domestic leagues, Scott McTominay has jetted out to Napoli as he gets set to become one of Scotland most expensive players with a move to the Italian top tier.

It’s just beyond 7am, so we’ll assume you have a coffee at the ready. However, if you don’t - you might want to grab one. Or two.