Scottish Premiership transfer deadline day LIVE: Celtic 'open to offers', extra details emerge in £11m deal, Rangers ace 'on verge'
Good morning football fans. Looking to stay up to date with all the latest Scottish transfer news as it happens? Good. You’ve arrived at the right place...
We’ll be with you through until 11pm.
Key Events
- Celtic to break transfer record as Engels 'set for medical'
- Rangers confirm Wright exit, defender 'close' to loan
- Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay and Ben Doak updates
Cantwell 'discussing personal terms'
Wantaway Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell is in the process of agreeing personal terms with Blackburn Rovers after requesting to leave Rangers.
The Athletic claims the ex-Norwich City player’s Ibrox exit is now ‘on the verge’ of completion after he passed a medical with the English club.
Big spending EFL side 'pushing' for Celtic man
As noted earlier, Birmingham City are said to ‘pushing hard’ to complete a deal for Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata before the deadline. Sky Sports say the Hoops are ‘open to offers’ for the Japanese midfielder.
Maik Nawrocki could also be set to depart the club on loan.
St Mirren starlet makes Premier League switch
St Mirren have confirmed Ethan Sutherland’s move to Wolverhampton Wanderers on a permanent transfer, for a fee thought to be worth £400,000.
The club have confirmed the deal for the 18-year-old includes ‘significant add-ons and a future sell on fee’.
Extra details emerge on Arne Engels transfer...
Bundesliga club Augsburg are set to insert a 20% sell-on clause into the £11million deal for Arne Engels ahead of his expected move to Celtic.
The midfielder is currently undergoing a medical in Glasgow and will become the club’s record signing if they can complete a deal before the 11pm deadline.
McTominay deal 'not completed yet' confirms Man Utd boss
Manchester United boss Eric ten Haag has told reporters Scott McTominay’s move to Napoli is “not yet completed” ahead of the game against Liverpool on Sunday.
However, he conceded he “expects” the deal to be completed before the 11pm deadline, admitting that he didn’t want to lose him in this window but that the “rules” have forced the move.
Scott Wright on his move to Birmingham
The way the manager wants to play will suit me as a player.
Ex-Rangers winger believes his move to Birmingham City will see him grow as a player.
Motherwell confirm Vale return
The Fir Park club have announced Blackburn Rovers defender Jack Vale has returned to the club on a season-long loan deal.
Celtic target 'undergoing medical' ahead of £11m move
It looks like Celtic finally have their man.
They’ve chased him throughout the last month and had two bids rejected, but Augsburg starlet Arne Engels finally looks set to move to Glasgow and is undergoing a medical ahead of an £11million transfer, according to Sky Sports.
Should be the transfer be confirmed, he would become the Hoops record signing.
Chelsea edge closer to Sancho deal
Well, we didn’t expect this one...
According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are edging closer to an agreement with Manchester United over the season-long loan signing of Jaden Sancho.
That is most definitely out of the blue - no pun intended.
Ben Doak update - two clubs push loan for deal
Both Hull City and Middlesbrough are ‘pushing hard’ to complete a season-long loan deal for Scotland international Ben Doak, according to Sky Sports.
The Liverpool winger is said to have lots of interest in the EFL Championship, with the 18-year-old available on loan.
Southampton splash out on goalkeeper
Southampton have made the first big deadline day signing after confirming the arrival of Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
The Three Lions goalkeeper arrives for a fee of £25million.
Sheffield United blow to affect Celtic transfer?
Celtic could be dealt a major blow in their search for defensive reinforcements after Sheffield United missed out on one of their key targets.
The Blades had been pushing to sign Bournemouth centre-back Chris Mepham this summer, with the move likely to allow the Hoops to swoop for long-term target Austin Trusty.
However, several reports now claim Mepham is on his way to Wearside to join EFL Championship rivals Sunderland, which could see Trust forced to stay at Bramall Lane.
England star in transfer tussle
Ivan Toney is at the centre of a £40million transfer tussle as Saudi Pro Club Al Ahli and Chelsea battle for his signature.
It was reported that Al Ahli were working on deals to bring both Toney AND Victor Osimhen to the club today, though it has been revealed that the Saudi are unable to sign both players as they only have one slot left in the squad for foreign players, as per league rules.
Will the England striker head to Chelsea?
Gilmour deal moves closer?
It certainly seems that way...
Scotland defender sees move 'collapse'
He was omitted from the Scotland squad earlier this week, and now it appears Liam Cooper’s expected move to Hull City is off.
Several reports state the veteran Liam Cooper's switch to the Tigers has collapsed.
No deal for Otoo
Dunfermline Athletic are confident they have fought to off interest in star defender Ewan Otoo.
The 21-year-old has admirers across the border, and had been linked to both Stevenage and Crawley Town following a number of impressive displays for the Pars.
It appears that the full-back will remain at East End Park though, with James McPake expected to fend off any late bids.
There’s lots going on with those clubs...
The Scotsman’s sport team were up bright and early this morning to make sure we bring you all the latest deals as they happen.
Sports editor Mark Atkinson sat down with Alan Young this morning to update supporters on the lay of the land as we approach as hectic day in the Scottish Premiership.
Luke McCowan chase and three players can go
Mark Atkinson, The Scotsman Sports Editor
Hibs will look to bring another couple of players before Friday's 11pm deadline.
The Luke McCowan chase, David Gray’s defensive targets and the three players who could go.
What can we expect from Hibs on deadline day? Here’s what we know.
