Scottish Premiership shock as club withdraws from key SFA panel amid major VAR concerns

Claims that panel “lack significant expertise”

Dundee United have withdrawn from the Scottish Football Association's Key Match Incident panel after expressing concerns over a ‘lack of expertise’ among its members.

The Tannadice Park club has also called for VAR reform within Scottish football, claiming that there has been "inconsistent interpretations of the laws of the game" since the introduction of video assistant referees in the Premiership more than two years ago.

United were furious with the decision to allow Kilmarnock's goal to stand in their 1-0 defeat at Rugby Park on Saturday where Marley Watkins' challenge on goalkeeper Jack Walton was deemed lawful. It followed a similar challenge from Motherwell striker Tony Watt on Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland on December 29 which was referred to a VAR review with the goal being chalked off for a foul.

Dundee United were unhappy with the decision to allow Kilmarnock striker Marley Watkins' goal to stand following a challenge on goalkeeper Jack Walton. | SNS Group

The SFA's KMI panel, which operates independently, is made up of five rotating individuals from within Scottish football including representatives from top flight clubs. It was introduced by head of refereeing Willie Collum this season and meets each week to analyse key VAR decisions from the previous fixture card before advising whether the correct or incorrect outcomes were reached.

United claim that some individuals on the KMI panel "lack significant expertise in the laws of the game" and say they will no longer be providing representation.

A club statement read: "Dundee United FC has today formally notified the Scottish FA of our decision to withdraw our representation from the KMI panel.

"This decision follows extensive discussions throughout the season with the Scottish FA Refereeing Department, where we raised concerns regarding the panel’s purpose, effectiveness, and impact on Scottish football. We believe the panel’s outcomes have been inconsistent with feedback provided by the Scottish FA.

"There have been instances where on-field decisions, supported by VAR and endorsed by the Scottish FA Refereeing Department, were contradicted by the KMI panel. In many cases, these disagreements appear to be based on the opinions of panel members who, for the most part, lack significant expertise in the laws of the game.

"Subsequent outcomes have been magnified by external media misrepresentations, placing undue pressure on our match officials and potentially influencing decisions in future matches. We believe changes should be made to the KMI panel or an alternative, more robust process should be used for reviewing refereeing decisions if deemed a requirement.

"Additionally, we have expressed our concerns to the Scottish FA regarding the inconsistent interpretations of the laws of the game arising from VAR. This inconsistency has, at various times, caused other William Hill Premiership clubs to express their frustration at the use of VAR, and while we are fully aware of our desire to ensure Dundee United at all times are given fair representation, we also wish to improve the overall game in Scottish football and encourage all parties to collaborate on making improvements.

"We further acknowledge that decisions will sometimes go against us - that is an inherent part of football. We also accept that referees, like everyone else, will make mistakes, and we respect the authority of match officials to make decisions - even when they may be contentious. However, as a club, we believe that the introduction of VAR has highlighted inconsistency in decision-making. As a result, scrutiny has been enhanced and refereeing decisions have become a more prominent public issue.