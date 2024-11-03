Scottish Premiership player collapsed in dressing room in 'unsettling' incident as kick-off delay explained
Dundee winger Julien Vetro was taken to hospital after collapsing in the dressing room prior to the 3-2 win over Kilmarnock.
The kick-off at Dens Park was delayed by 15 minutes after the 20-year-old Frenchman fell unconcious in front of his shocked team-mates and required medical treatment. Vetro, who arrived on loan from Burnley in the summer, was initially listed among the substitutes for the match. He went to hospital for an assessment but returned in time to celebrate his team's victory.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty admitted his players had been rocked by what had happened. “It was very unsettling,” he said. “Credit to the players for dealing with the way they dealt with it. Julien had an episode in the changing room when we were all sitting just waiting for me to address the team.
“He just fainted, I think. He was taken up to hospital as a precaution. Julien is in the dressing room now celebrating. He’s fine.”
Docherty also revealed Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla had rushed back to Scotland from Paris on Saturday following the birth of his son Kasim so he could play against Kilmarnock. The Frenchman played the entire 90 minutes with the Dark Blues coming back from two goals down to secure a dramatic win thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Ziyad Larkeche.
“We dedicated that win to Mo Sylla’s baby boy, who was born yesterday,” Docherty said. “He was in Paris yesterday and he made sure he was on a flight back last night. I gave him the opportunity. It’s so important, the birth of a child. But he made sure he was back and ready for the game. That shows the real team mentality we’ve got. And the mentality of Mo, to be honest. Brilliant. Proud is a strong word and that is what I am.”
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes was understandably annoyed with the result but his main concern was over defender Stuart Findlay, who was carried off on a stretcher in the first half and rushed to hospital.
The manager said: “It was a real blow for us with Stu Findlay coming off. Stu has been pivotal for us – we have not lost many goals in recent weeks when he has been in the team. We are hoping there is no dislocation or he hasn’t broken his ankle, but it isn’t looking good for him. It is a real blow. He is at the hospital now so we will find out.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.