Motherwell have been forced to postpone Saturday's match against St Mirren at Fir Park due to extensive stadium damage and flooding caused by the recent cold weather.

Motherwell's home ground, Fir Park, has suffered 'extensive' damage and flooding as a result of the recent cold weather. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A club statement confirmed: “With temperatures dipping to as low as -12 at Fir Park in recent days, three of the four stands have been without running water or heating in the spectator areas, with even toilets completely frozen.

“Whilst most of the pipework remains frozen, many of those that have started to thaw have burst, leading to extensive flooding damage that would be impossible to fix and make safe, particularly with weather warnings for more freezing overnight temperatures, ahead of tomorrow’s match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With that in mind, the club has notified the SPFL of our concerns and the match has been cancelled on stadium safety grounds.

"A date for the re-arranged match will be notified in due course. Fans who have bought tickets, but are unable to make the re-arranged match, will be reimbursed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows added: “It is extremely frustrating for everyone involved to have this off, particularly with a sold out hospitality and a big crowd expected in both the home and away stands.

“The staff at the club have been working hard with contractors all week to try and get ahead of this issue. However, the damage that we’ve sustained, and will take when it thaws further, is extensive and it will take us some time to fix and clean up ahead of next weekend’s match against Kilmarnock.

Advertisement Hide Ad