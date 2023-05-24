All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris

Scottish Premiership attendance record to be broken as Neil Doncaster hails 'hugely encouraging' figures

A new attendance record will be set for the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night with crowd figures hitting the highest ever mark for a top flight season since the inception of the SPFL nearly a decade ago.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 24th May 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:47 BST
 Comment

A total of 3,629,874 supporters have already attended matches this campaign meaning only 9,458 fans would need to attend the six matches on the full midweek card to surpass the previous record of 3,639,331 set in season 2108/19.

With plenty on the line in the race for Europe and in the battle to avoid relegation, another well attended set of fixtures is expected, with the biggest crowds of the night expected at Rangers v Hearts and Hibs v Celtic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The average attendance per round in this season's Premiership stands at 100,829 while the game in Scotland also has the highest attendance per capita in European football this season.

Scottish Premiership attendance figures will hit a new record this season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Scottish Premiership attendance figures will hit a new record this season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Scottish Premiership attendance figures will hit a new record this season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “It is great to see that our clubs in the cinch Premiership are on course to set a new SPFL attendance record.

“It’s hugely encouraging to see our crowds continue to go from strength to strength, given the importance of gate money to our game north of the border.

Supporters attending our games help create the unique atmosphere that make our matches so compelling, and I hope they’re looking forward to the many important games across the division tonight.”

Related topics:SPFLScottish PremiershipSupportersEuropeScotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.