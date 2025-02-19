Scottish Premiership assistant manager rushed to hospital after car crash as club provide update
Eddie May, the Hibs assistant manager, is recovering in hospital after being injured in a car crash.
The accident took place on the A68 near Pathhead, Midlothian, shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday morning and resulted in the driver of the other vehicle involved being charged by police.
May was reportedly en route to training when the smash occured. He was rushed by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment and is in a stable condition.
A Hibs statement read: "Hibernian FC can confirm that Eddie May is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident earlier today.
"At this time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Eddie and his family. Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."
May, who made more than 100 appearances for Hibs in the late 1980s, scoring 10 goals, has been with the club in various coaching roles since 2014. The 57-year-old Easter Road favourite was appointed as an assistant to head coach David Gray last year.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “At 7.15am on Wednesday, 19 February, 2025 we received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A68 near Pathhead. A 57-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“The 29-year-old was also arrested and charged with a road traffic offence.”
