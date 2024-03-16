Raith Rovers drew level with Dundee United at the top of the cinch Championship but were unable to fully take advantage of the Tangerines’ defeat at Dunfermline on Friday night after drawing 0-0 away at Queen’s Park.

The two title challengers are locked together 58 points with seven games remaining following Raith’s stalemate at Hampden. The visitors created little and were unable to find the decisive breakthrough and Sean Welsh’s second-half header, which went just wide from Jack Thomson’s corner, was the closest the home side came to a winner.

Partick Thistle got their play-off bid back on track as they ended a run of eight cinch Championship games without a win with a 2-1 victory at home to Morton. A first-half goal from Brian Graham and Scott Robinson’s second-half strike moved the third-placed hosts six points clear of their opponents, who dropped out of the top four.

Raith's Sam Stanton (L) asks for the ball from teammate Jack Hamilton (R) during a cinch Championship match against Queen's Park at Hampden.

Airdrie moved up to fourth in the cinch Championship as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 5-2 comeback victory over bottom side Arbroath. Aaron Lyall, Liam McStravick, Mason Hancock, Charlie Telfer and Craig Watson netted for the hosts, who are now two points clear of Morton.

Ayr pulled clear of fellow strugglers Inverness as they claimed a 2-1 win in the cinch Championship relegation battle. The visitors got off to a flying start when George Stanger scored on five minutes and while Billy McKay levelled from the spot, Fraser Bryden bagged the winner to leave Caley two points adrift in ninth place.

In League One, Falkirk survived a brief scare as they continued their march to promotion with a 4-1 win at Queen of the South. The runaway leaders’ unbeaten campaign was at risk when Josh Todd put the hosts ahead 10 minutes into the second half. But two goals in the next 11 minutes from Callumn Morrison and Liam Henderson turned the game around before Morrison scored his second from the penalty spot and Aidan Nesbitt added a late fourth.