Scottish league fixtures postponed due to heavy rain and wind

Six Scottish league fixtures have been postponed, including two Championship clashes, due to strong winds and heavy rain battering the country.

Dundee's home match with Ayr United was called off this morning due to a waterlogged pitch, while Inverness Celdonian Thistle's home match with Queen of the South suffered the same fate on Friday.

In League One, Straraer's fixture with Montrose is off, as is Dumbarton's game with Clyde, while in League Two clashes between Cowdenbeath and Albion Rovers and Stirling's home match with Cove Rangers have succumbed to the weather.