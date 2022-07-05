Scottish friendlies: Hearts trialist scores in big win, match abandoned due to bad injury, nine-goal thriller in Highlands

The former Doncaster Rovers defender, who has been training with the Jambos and was close to a move to Hearts a year ago before a serious knee injury sidelined him, scored a diving header in a comprehensive victory over the Methil outfit.

Stephen Kingsley bagged a hat-trick – one from the penalty spot – while Alex Cochrane, Finlay Pollock and Alan Forrest also got in on the act in Kevin Smith’s testimonial.

Livingston also clocked up an landslide friendly result, running out 6-0 winners over Linlithgow Rose at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Hearts trialist Joe Wright makes it 3-0 during a pre-season friendly match against East Fife.

Josh Mullin scored three times, Christian Montano helped himself to a brace, while new signing Esmael Goncalves was also on target.

St Mirren went down 3-1 to Northampton Town at the SMiSA Stadium. Mark O’Hara put the Buddies ahead but the Cobblers responded with goals from Danny Hylton (2) and Ben Fox.

A first-half goal from Dan Armstrong gave Kilmarnock a narrow 1-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park.

At Links Park, Montrose held Dundee to a 1-1 draw. Alex Jakubiak had given Gary Bowyer’s men a half-time lead, but the Gable Endies responded and grabbed an equaliser just after the hour mark via Chris Johnston.

MONTROSE, SCOTLAND - JULY 05: Dundee's Cammy Kerr congratulates Alex Jakubiak on his goal against Montrose.

Dumbarton picked up a 3-0 win south of the border against Workington in Cumbria. First-half goals from Ryan Wallace, Stuart Carswell and Ross MacLean got the job done for Stevie Farrell’s men.

There was a concerning end to the friendly between Alloa Athletic and Queen’s Park at the Indodrill Stadium. The match was brought to a premature halt after a nasty collision between the Spiders’ Charlie Fox and the Wasps’ trialist goalkeeper Willie Muir, formerly of Queen’s Park, who required medical treatment.

Earlier in the day, Inverness Caledonian Thistle defeated St Johnstone 6-3 in a closed-doors match delayed due to traffic issues on the A9.