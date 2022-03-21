Scottish Football Transfer News: Ex-Celtic ace trains with Championship side, Aberdeen duo attracting interest, Manchester United 'watch' Dundee United star, Kyogo Furuhashi boost

All the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Scottish Premiership continues to bamboozle, especially the race for the top six with seven teams now separated by four points. It could have been two points if not for Dundee United's late, late, late winner at St Mirren.

St Johnstone also recorded a massive win, defeating Motherwell to put some space between them and rivals Dundee at the bottom of the table. At the top three points continue to separate Celtic and Rangers.

Now the league breaks for two weeks before the final two pre-split fixtures take place. During that time Scotland play two friendlies, one against Poland and one against the losers of Austria v Wales in the World Cup play-off, due to their own play-off with Ukraine being postponed.

Celtic are set to be boosted by the return of Kyogo Furuhashi. The Japanese star has not played this year but confirmed he is on the cusp of being back to boost the club’s Premiership title push. He said: “I have been sidelined since my injury in December last year, but I am in very good condition and I feel that I will be back soon. I'm glad to hear a lot of messages from the supporters. I am spending my time hoping to get back to the pitch as soon as possible.” (Scottish Sun)

Scott Brown has trained with Dunfermline Athletic after his release from Aberdeen. The former Celtic captain is weighing up his future after departing the Dons less than a year into a two-year deal. Brown is keen to move into management and also spent time with manager John Hughes before attending the team’s 1-1 draw with Greenock Morton on Friday. (Courier)

Craig Halkett and Ross Stewart have been added to the Scotland squad for the upcoming friendly double header. Steve Clarke has made the call with Scott McKenna picking up an injury and Lyndon Dykes still not 100 per cent after his own injury. Scotland face Poland then the losers of the play-off between Austria and Wales. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for Dundee United’s goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. The Swiss ace was reportedly watched by the club’s goalkeeping coach Tony Coton as they seek cover for David de Gea. Siegrist has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers and is out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Leo Hjelde’s father revealed the player struggled during the pandemic while at Celtic. The defender made the move to Leeds United last year. His dad said: “We hardly saw him in a year, and he was just sitting in a room to himself. We tried to help where we could, but there were long periods when we could not visit him.” (Dagbladet)

Aberdeen ace Lewis Ferguson was watched by Serie A side Cagliari. The midfielder has attracted interest from both Premier League and Italian clubs. He said: “I was told [the scout was there] but I just try to play the way I normally play. If they’re impressed, then they’re impressed. But that sort of stuff doesn’t faze me.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic striker Daizen Maeda has pulled out of the upcoming Japan squad for the World Cup qualifying double header against Australia and Vietnam. The Japanese Football Association said: “The JFA announces that Daizen Maeda has withdrawn from the Japan squad for fitness/condition reasons. No replacement planned.” (Twitter)