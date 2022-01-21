Scottish football transfer news: Celtic £1.5m move sealed by phonecall, Rangers 'Dutch target' not on list, Forrest bids rejected, Hibs eye ex-Hearts winger to replace £3m man Martin Boyle

There has been no lack of action with incoming transfers in every dressing room of the cinch Premiership – barring St Mirren – and the action has returned to the pitch this week as well.

For the weekend, it’s Scottish Cup time and Hibs kicked off the fourth round last night with an extra-time win over Cove Rangers.

Shaun Maloney’s side made heavy weather of the League One leaders without Martin Boyle and his is the transfer story of the window so far. The Australian international has now been the subject of multiple bids and could be on his way.

Hibs have been particularly busy themselves in the transfer dealings, as have Celtic who recruited Matt O’Riley from MK Dons late last night.

It’s the turn of their city rivals Rangers to take to the Cup tonight against Stirling Albion at Ibrox and Giovanni van Bronckhorst may spring a surprise or two in his squad with B team prospects in the mix.

There may only be ten days to go but January isn’t going to get any quieter on or off the park – here is what is making the headlines on Friday, January 21, 2022.

1. Stand, out? Hibs' Martin Boyle was left out of Shaun Maloney's Scottish Cup squad with his protracted move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly back on. The club have returned to Easter Road with a third bid for the Australian international and Maloney admitted there had been 'progression' on the deal. A move is expected to be sanctioned on Friday (The Scotsman). Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. Links to the past New Celtic signing Matt O'Riley has revealed several links to past Celtic players including Peter Grant, Stefan Johansen and Patrick Roberts who he took a lift with to school. (Various) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3. Cross the capital Blackpool winger Demetri Mitchell has emerged as a potential replacement for Martin Boyle at Hibs - despite previously playing for Hearts. The former Manchester United winger could be lined up to replace Boyle if his deal to Saudi Arabia is sealed on Friday. (Daily Record) Photo: Tony Marshall

4. Xavi missing Rangers hopes of an ambitious move for teenage Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Xavi Simons has taken another twist with the mega-rich club aiming to keep the Dutch prodigy. A list of youngsters available for transfer or loan is said to have been circulated in a bid to free space to sign Spurs' Tanguy Ndombele - but Simons' name was not amongst them and he has been invovled in PSG fixtures frequently recently. (La Parisien) Photo: Christian Hofer