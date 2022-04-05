Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic face EPL battle for star, Rangers target drops hint, Huge Kieran Tierney concern, VAR vote, Colts thumb-up

Tierney concern

There is an injury concern hanging over Kieran Tierney with the Arsenal defender reportedly set to be out for the remainder of the season. The Scotland centre-back missed the Gunner’s Monday night clash with Crystal Palace with findings of the issue likely to be revealed on Tuesday. For Scotland fans, they will be concerned about Tierney missing the World Cup play-offs and Nations League matches scheduled for June.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arteta said: "There is some damage there. We will hopefully know more on Tuesday but it is not looking good." (The Scotsman)

All the latest from around the SPFL and Scottish football. Picture: SNS

Ibrox target on future

Rangers transfer target Martin Fraisl has spoken about his future. The Schalke 04 goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Ibrox when his contract with the German giants expires in the summer. The Austrian is weighing up making his next move a long-term one.

He said: "We'll see if I stay at Schalke or not, but certainly there are no new contract extension talks. I feel a lot of respect for the club and they will be the first to know my decision. I have made it my aim to play the last 10 years of my career at the same club. I want to play until I'm 42.” (Daily Record)

Colts to remain

Celtic and Rangers B sides are set to remain in the Lowland League for next season. The introduction of the teams this campaign was meant to be for one year only. However, a vote of the league’s clubs found 11-4 in favour of extending the experiment. Still, neither side will impact relegation and they can’t win promotion.

A statement said: "While conscious it is, understandably, a divisive and emotive subject, the overriding feeling is their presence has been of benefit in a commercial sense while there are promising early indications of young, emerging Scottish talents benefiting from early exposure to senior football in a competitive environment.” (The Scotsman)

VAR vote

VAR could be introduced to the cinch Premiership by Christmas if the majority of Scottish football clubs back the introduction of video assistant referees. A vote will take place on April 19 with all 42 SPFL clubs having their say. It means 75 per cent of Premiership clubs, 75 per cent of Championship clubs and 75 per cent of League One and League Two clubs will have to vote in favour of its implementation. (The Scotsman)

Trio want Celtic star

Burnley, Wolves and Leicester City are keen on Celtic loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers. The centre-back is contracted to Tottenham Hotspur and has impressed hugely during his time at Celtic Park. He earned a man of the match award in the recent 2-1 victory over Rangers with Carter-Vickers scoring the winner. Celtic are still confident of securing the player on a permanent contract. (Daily Record)

Carter-Vickers worth £10m

Celtic should be willing to pay up to £10million for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. That is the view of former player Raymond Vega, who also counts Spurs amongst his former club, who has been impressed with the American’s contribution. He said: “Cameron is a brilliant defender and I have no doubt he should stay at Celtic. Should they sign him permanently? Absolutely. People are talking about £10m, but Celtic should pay that to keep him.” (Scottish Sun)

Goodwin's transfer plans

Jim Goodwin will use the examples of Jamie McGrath and Connor Ronan to potential recruits. The Aberdeen boss brought the pair to St Mirren, helping them earn Republic of Ireland call-ups. He called it a “big selling factor”. Goodwin said: “We are all looking to add strength and quality to the squad as we have a number of players out of contract. We are no different to any other team out there but it is vital you come out of every transfer window stronger than you went in. Once the summer window closes I believe we will be in far greater shape than we are in right now.” (Daily Record)