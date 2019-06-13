Scottish Football Transfer Live: Rangers beaten to signing | Celtic scout French youngster | Stewart moves to Ibrox | Parkhead bid for Republic of Ireland midfielder | Old Firm battle for defender Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Rangers sign Stewart Rangers have announced the signing of Greg Stewart. The attacker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen, has joined on a two-year-deal. SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Rangers beat in race for midfielder Rangers were beat in the race for midfielder Matty Willock by Gillingham. That is according to the Gills official. SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Celtic scout French youngster Celtic have sent scouts to watch French 18-year-old Nathan Gassama. The centre-back is also interesting Chelsea. (Goal) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Celtic make offer for midfielder Celtic have made an offer to Bolton for Republic of Ireland midfielder Luca Connell. The 18-year-old is available for around a 240,000 training compensation fee. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4