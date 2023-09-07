The Scottish transfer window may be closed but rumours are continuing to circle about interest in one Rangers player while Celtic are keen to tie down one of their stars on an improved contract ...

Rangers star wanted

Borna Barisic is a reported transfer target for Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb with the transfer window in his homeland remaining open until Friday, September 8. The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and would be free to sign a pre-contract elsewhere in January. Croatian outlet Germanijak state that Zagreb are in the market for a new left-back and have identified Barisic as an ideal candidate with contact already established. However, the report acknowledges that it would be almost impossible for the deal to go through before the end of the summer market, with a move more likely in the winter transfer window. Barisic spent a season with Zagreb earlier in his career in between two spells with Osijek, who Rangers purchased him from in 2018 for £2.2m.

Celtic contract talks

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is a reported transfer target for Dinamo Zagreb.

Celtic have reportedly entered talks with Matt O’Riley in a bid to secure the highly-coveted midfielder on an extended contract. Leeds United had a £10m move for the Denmark Under-21 international turned down before the close of the transfer window, with other clubs in England and abroad also said to be circling around the 22-year-old, who joined from MK Dons for £1.5m in 2021. But Celtic do not want to cash in O’Riley, who they see as part of the long-term future with boss Brendan Rodgers identifying the youngster as a key part of his plans for his second spell in charge. According to reports, Celtic are set to offer O’Riley improved terms and an extension to his current contract, which expires in 2026, in a bid to keep hold of their prized asset.

Celtic secure youngster

Celtic have staved off competition from clubs in England to agree a new deal with youngster Mitchel Frame, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The 17-year-old left back had been attracting interest from Brighton and Crystal Palace following impressive displays for Celtic U-18s and Scotland Under-17s. Celtic have lost a number of talented teenagers in recent years with Ben Doak departing for Liverpool and Aidan Borland to Aston Villa. But they appear to have convinced Frame to remain in Glasgow with Romano posting: “Celtic agree new deal terms with top talent Mitchel Frame, 2006 born full-back. Frame already had deal to summer 2025 but now agreed new contract to summer 2026. Several clubs in England were targeting Frame, set to put pen on paper soon with Celtic.”

Gilmour transfer profit

Billy Gilmour has been tipped to earn Brighton a “big profit” on the £8m they spent securing him from Chelsea last summer. The Scotland international has had to bide his time since making the switch from Stamford Bridge to the Amex Stadium, but after breaking into Roberto De Zebri’s first-team towards the end of last season, he is now earning a regular place in the heart of the Seagulls’ midfield under the Italian boss. Brighton sold Moises Caceido and Alexis Mac Allister to Chelsea and Liverpool for big money this summer and former Celtic defender Adam Virgo reckons Gilmour could follow suit in the not-too-distant future. Speaking in the Daily Record, he said: “Billy got his opportunity at Chelsea and his early performances were really, really good. At Norwich, he struggled massively but was still learning the game and then it didn’t start well at Brighton. But we’ve got to remember Billy is only 22. I feel he’s come back in this season with the mentality that Caceido would go and has grasped the opportunity. I’d be looking around and thinking: Caceido’s gone for that money, Alexis Mac Allister for £55m and, before them, Marc Cucurella for £60m and Ben White for £50m. Billy has plenty learning space in front of him to become a better player and be sold on for a big profit when he’s 25 or 26.”

Hibs snub Lennon