Ferguson wanted by quintet

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson is now wanted by five clubs on the back of his strong performances for Bologna in Serie A. Italian top-flight teams Juventus, Napoli AC Milan, Inter Milan and Lazio have all been credited with an interest in the former Aberdeen and Hamilton Accies player, who has developed into a key player for the Rossoblu and is now their captain. Ferguson, 24, is expected to be called into the Scotland squad by manager Steve Clarke later today.

Rangers expected to dig deep for Lundstram

Barry Ferguson believes Rangers will do everything they can to tie down midfielder John Lundstram on a new contract. The 30-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season and ex-Ibrox ace Ferguson, who also played in midfield, said: “I think they'll do everything they can to tie him down. He's simplified his game. He's got a brilliant energy level about him and looks like he's a real leader. He's one of these guys where, I think it's a dying breed in football, he's always communicating and always on people's back if he doesn't feel they are doing the right thing. Since the next manager has come in, he's been by far, Rangers' most consistent player.”

Fotheringham eyed by Aberdeen

Mark Fotheringham has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Aberdeen job. The former Huddersfield and Hertha Berlin coach is reportedly on the Dons’ shortlist as they enter the final stages of making a permanent appointment to succeed Barry Robson following the surprise departure of Neil Warnock as interim manager at the weekend. Fotheringham’s most recent role was as a coach with South Korea at the Asian Cup earlier this year.

Naismith: Hopefully we will have good day