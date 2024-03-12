Scottish football news: Quintet eye Scotland star, Rangers to pull out stops for new deal, fresh Aberdeen candidate emerges
Ferguson wanted by quintet
Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson is now wanted by five clubs on the back of his strong performances for Bologna in Serie A. Italian top-flight teams Juventus, Napoli AC Milan, Inter Milan and Lazio have all been credited with an interest in the former Aberdeen and Hamilton Accies player, who has developed into a key player for the Rossoblu and is now their captain. Ferguson, 24, is expected to be called into the Scotland squad by manager Steve Clarke later today.
Rangers expected to dig deep for Lundstram
Barry Ferguson believes Rangers will do everything they can to tie down midfielder John Lundstram on a new contract. The 30-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season and ex-Ibrox ace Ferguson, who also played in midfield, said: “I think they'll do everything they can to tie him down. He's simplified his game. He's got a brilliant energy level about him and looks like he's a real leader. He's one of these guys where, I think it's a dying breed in football, he's always communicating and always on people's back if he doesn't feel they are doing the right thing. Since the next manager has come in, he's been by far, Rangers' most consistent player.”
Fotheringham eyed by Aberdeen
Mark Fotheringham has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Aberdeen job. The former Huddersfield and Hertha Berlin coach is reportedly on the Dons’ shortlist as they enter the final stages of making a permanent appointment to succeed Barry Robson following the surprise departure of Neil Warnock as interim manager at the weekend. Fotheringham’s most recent role was as a coach with South Korea at the Asian Cup earlier this year.
Naismith: Hopefully we will have good day
Hearts head coach Steven Naismith believes their recent progress and hunger for trophies will give them a chance against Rangers at Hampden after his side booked a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final place with a 1-0 win over Morton at Cappielow. Naismith’s side were immediately handed a repeat of their Viaplay Cup semi-final, which Rangers won 3-1 in November, in the draw for the last four. Naismith said: “Fortunately we have been in a semi-final before this season so we have got to use that. And we will look forward to it, you work hard to get through the rounds to get to the latter stages. We have had a good bit of progression since the last semi-final, we want to progress again and give ourselves a chance to win it. You have got to have that demand and hunger to win trophies and we are building that, so hopefully we can have a good day.”