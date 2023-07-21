Scottish football news: Feyenoord respond to Rangers Danilo bid, ex-Celtic man gets niche role, Dadia is a Don

Feyenoord value Danilo at above Rangers' latest bid, believed to be £5million.

Rangers’ Danilo bid is rejected

Rangers have reportedly had their latest bid for Danilo rejected by Feyenoord. The Ibrox club tabled an offer believed to be in the region of £5million, but the Dutch club value the player – who is wanted by other clubs – at a higher fee. Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese said: “Danilo is incredibly important to us. As a player, but also in the development of Igor Paixao, for example, who would never have been as far as he is now without the presence of Danilo. Moreover, he still has a three-year contract with us.” There is better news on the Jose Cifuentes chase, however, with manager Michael Beale confirming he is bound for Ibrox – but a summer deal has not been finalised. The 24-year-old has agreed a pre-contract deal to join Rangers in January but talks are ongoing with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles over an instant transfer.

Aberdeen sign Israel right-back Dadia on season-long loan

Aberdeen have signed Israel international right-back Or Dadia from Hapoel Be’er Sheva. The 26-year-old has joined on a season-long loan but the Dons have an exclusive option to buy the defender next summer. Dadia’s work permit application has been endorsed by the Scottish Football Association and he will officially become an Aberdeen player when the UK immigration process is complete. Manager Barry Robson said of his seventh summer signing: “Or is an excellent footballer. He is versatile player who can play in a number of positions, so will further strengthen our defensive options. He is athletic, hungry and has a good mentality, all key attributes we want in our players here at Aberdeen. His arrival is once again testament to the excellent recruitment strategy we have in place at the club and I’m sure Or will be determined to make a positive impact during his spell with us.”

Ex-Celtic winger McGeady joins Ayr in player-coach role

Former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady has joined Ayr in a player-coach role. McGeady has signed a two-year contract which will see him combine playing duties with the role of technical director. The 37-year-old left Hibs in the summer after an injury-hit season at Easter Road. The 93-times capped Republic of Ireland international is reunited with Ayr boss Lee Bullen, who was assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday when McGeady played with the Owls on loan from Everton in 2016. Bullen told Ayr’s official website: “First and foremost it’s great for us to bring a player of Aiden’s experience and quality to Ayr United. We wanted to add experience to our group and having worked with Aiden previously I’ve no doubt he will bring real quality to our team and be a very positive addition to our changing room. In addition to playing, Aiden is looking at the transition into the next stage of his career and we are delighted to have him come on board as technical manager. This is an innovative appointment by the club and the role has been formed to help Aiden gain experience in areas he sees as a potential career when he eventually stops playing.”

Former Plymouth forward Jephcott joins St Johnstone

St Johnstone have signed former Plymouth and Swindon striker Luke Jephcott on a two-year contract. The 23-year-old hit 33 goals in 106 league games for Argyle and spent last season on loan at Swindon, where he struck seven times. The former Wales Under-21 international said on his new club’s official website: “I’m a player who loves to be in and around the box. Inside the penalty area I’ll score goals but can also drop a bit deeper to help link up play. I’m here to score goals and help the team as best as I can.”

