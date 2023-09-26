Scottish football news: Duncan Ferguson's stunning return, Celtic star in line for international debut, Steven Naismith bullish on Hearts
We round up some of the main football headlines this Tuesday morning:
Inverness appoint Ferguson
Duncan Ferguson has made a sensational return to Scottish football, with Inverness Caledonian Thistle announcing his appointment on a three-year deal. The former Scotland striker has not worked north of the border since leaving Rangers for Everton in 1994 and has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by Forest Green Rovers. Caley currently sit bottom of the Championship table and parted company with Billy Dodds last week. Ferguson’s first match is when the Highlanders face Arbroath at Gayfield on Saturday.
O’Riley poised for Denmark call-up
Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is on the verge of a call-up into the senior Denmark set-up. The ex-MK Dons player, 22, has represented the Danes at under-21 level, but his performances under Brendan Rodgers this season have caught the eye of national team boss Kasper Hjulmand. Denmark take on Kazakhstan and San Marino next month and O’Riley could make his debut in either of those fixtures.
Naismith: No quick fix
Ahead of tonight’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, Hearts manager Steven Naismith has told fans there are no quick fixes to the team’s struggles. The Jambos have lost three of their first six league matches and Naismith has come under fire from some of Tynecastle supporters. “If there isn’t a win at the weekend then the fans aren’t happy,” said Naismith. “I believe in what we are doing. Getting that instant success overnight ain’t going to happen, it is never going to happen when there is any change.”
Dundee appeal Mulligan’s dismissal
Dundee have submitted an appeal against Josh Mulligan’s red card in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock. Mulligan was shown a straight red card by David Munro for a first-half challenge on Danny Armstrong with the score at 1-1. Dundee manager Tony Docherty said after the game: “I thought it was never a red card and I said that to the referee. Yes, it was a foul and a booking. It’s about consistency – if that’s the decision for that tackle then there should have been seven or eight red cards.” Dundee confirmed the Scottish Football Association appeal hearing had been set for tomorrow.