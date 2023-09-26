All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Scottish football news: Duncan Ferguson's stunning return, Celtic star in line for international debut, Steven Naismith bullish on Hearts

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have made an eye-catching appointment for their new manager, while a Celtic player could be on the brink of a senior international call-up.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST
Inverness Caledonian Thistle are set to appoint Duncan Ferguson as their new manager.Inverness Caledonian Thistle are set to appoint Duncan Ferguson as their new manager.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle are set to appoint Duncan Ferguson as their new manager.

We round up some of the main football headlines this Tuesday morning:

Inverness appoint Ferguson

Duncan Ferguson has made a sensational return to Scottish football, with Inverness Caledonian Thistle announcing his appointment on a three-year deal. The former Scotland striker has not worked north of the border since leaving Rangers for Everton in 1994 and has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by Forest Green Rovers. Caley currently sit bottom of the Championship table and parted company with Billy Dodds last week. Ferguson’s first match is when the Highlanders face Arbroath at Gayfield on Saturday.

O’Riley poised for Denmark call-up

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is on the verge of a call-up into the senior Denmark set-up. The ex-MK Dons player, 22, has represented the Danes at under-21 level, but his performances under Brendan Rodgers this season have caught the eye of national team boss Kasper Hjulmand. Denmark take on Kazakhstan and San Marino next month and O’Riley could make his debut in either of those fixtures.

Naismith: No quick fix

Ahead of tonight’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, Hearts manager Steven Naismith has told fans there are no quick fixes to the team’s struggles. The Jambos have lost three of their first six league matches and Naismith has come under fire from some of Tynecastle supporters. “If there isn’t a win at the weekend then the fans aren’t happy,” said Naismith. “I believe in what we are doing. Getting that instant success overnight ain’t going to happen, it is never going to happen when there is any change.”

Dundee appeal Mulligan’s dismissal

Dundee have submitted an appeal against Josh Mulligan’s red card in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock. Mulligan was shown a straight red card by David Munro for a first-half challenge on Danny Armstrong with the score at 1-1. Dundee manager Tony Docherty said after the game: “I thought it was never a red card and I said that to the referee. Yes, it was a foul and a booking. It’s about consistency – if that’s the decision for that tackle then there should have been seven or eight red cards.” Dundee confirmed the Scottish Football Association appeal hearing had been set for tomorrow.

Related topics:Matt O'RileyDundee