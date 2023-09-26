Inverness Caledonian Thistle have made an eye-catching appointment for their new manager, while a Celtic player could be on the brink of a senior international call-up.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are set to appoint Duncan Ferguson as their new manager.

We round up some of the main football headlines this Tuesday morning:

Inverness appoint Ferguson

Duncan Ferguson has made a sensational return to Scottish football, with Inverness Caledonian Thistle announcing his appointment on a three-year deal. The former Scotland striker has not worked north of the border since leaving Rangers for Everton in 1994 and has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by Forest Green Rovers. Caley currently sit bottom of the Championship table and parted company with Billy Dodds last week. Ferguson’s first match is when the Highlanders face Arbroath at Gayfield on Saturday.

O’Riley poised for Denmark call-up

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is on the verge of a call-up into the senior Denmark set-up. The ex-MK Dons player, 22, has represented the Danes at under-21 level, but his performances under Brendan Rodgers this season have caught the eye of national team boss Kasper Hjulmand. Denmark take on Kazakhstan and San Marino next month and O’Riley could make his debut in either of those fixtures.

Naismith: No quick fix

Ahead of tonight’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, Hearts manager Steven Naismith has told fans there are no quick fixes to the team’s struggles. The Jambos have lost three of their first six league matches and Naismith has come under fire from some of Tynecastle supporters. “If there isn’t a win at the weekend then the fans aren’t happy,” said Naismith. “I believe in what we are doing. Getting that instant success overnight ain’t going to happen, it is never going to happen when there is any change.”

Dundee appeal Mulligan’s dismissal