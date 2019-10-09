Scottish Football Live: What next for Jack Ross? Leeds 'want Rangers boss Gerrard to replace Bielsa'; Celtic set for striker swoop; Motherwell manager in demand

There may be no Premiership action this weekend but there's still plenty going on in the world of Scottish football.

We'll have all the latest news from the Scottish football scene right here, including build-up to the international fixtures, transfer gossip and updates from the managerial merry-go-round.

What next for Jack Ross

It wasn't too long ago that Jack Ross was being tipped as a candidate to be Scotland national team manager after Gordon Strachan's departure. Now, Ross is looking for work himself after his sacking by Sunderland.

The ex-St Mirren manager had a good record at the Wearside club, but his failure to win the play-off final at Wembley last season (losing in the final minute to Charlton Athletic) and a couple of poor recent performances, culminating in a 2-0 defet by Lincoln City at the weekend, saw the trigger pulled on his reign.

Ross leaves with the third highest win percentage in Sunderland's history, but too many draws and a worry that SAFC were lacking identity has seen his tenure come to an end.

His No2, James Fowler, spoke after last night's EFL Cup win over Grimsby Town and insists Ross will not be short of offers.

“I think people that are in the know and see what he has done, there will definitely be job offers there for him," he said. "I have no doubt.

"When you look at his record and the games he has lost, there two Wembley trips as well, narrowly missing out, and the defeats - I read a stat that only Manchester City and Liverpool [have lost less games] which is a great thing for him to have on his CV."

Managerial merry-go-round

English clubs Millwall and Barnsley are both looking for new managers after the departures of Neil Harris and Daniel Stendel respectively - and Stephen Robinson has been heavily linked with both jobs.

The Motherwell manager has attracted attention from the Championship clubs after leading 'Well to third in the Scottish top flight.

Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat is also a frontrunner for the Millwall post after leaving Ibrox to move to the Den in 2003.

Robinson has been at Motherwell since 2017 and extended his contract in the summer, tying him to Fir Park until 2022.

Elsewhere, Jack Ross has been tipped to make a quick return to management after the ex-St Mirren manager was sacked by Sunderland. Former Celtic star Paul Lambert, in charge of Sunderland's League One rivals Ipswich, has called the decision 'unfair'

Leeds want Gerrard

A report this morning claims Leeds United have identified Steven Gerrard as the man they want to replace Marcelo Bielsa when he leaves Elland Road.

Bielsa has put Leeds in the Championship promotion frame again, having just missed out last term, and Football Insider claim the Whites would have moved for Gerrard in the summer had Bielsa not committed his future to the club.

And should the Argentine quit at the end of this season, Gerrard is the No1 target for the Elland Road hotseat.

Gerrard is happy at Rangers for now, however, and having led them to the top of the table is focused on the job in hand. He has regularly been linked with a return to his old club Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp leaves, and that seems the more natural next step.

Celtic braced for striker bids

Reports in Germany say Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele.

The 16-year-old is on the radar of a host of top sides across Europe having made his way through to the first team at Celtic Park.

His performances went viral when he was just 13 and playing for the club's Under-20 side and Bild now report Dortmund are keen to push for his signing.

Arsenal are also believed to be keen on the player - if bids do come in, Celtic must decide whether to cash in on Dembele.

McLeish delighted to be back

Alex McLeish is thrilled to be managing his boyhood club again after it was revealed he will be in charge of the Rangers side in Saturday’s legends match with Liverpool.

“I’m really looking forward to this,” he told rangers.co.uk, “and it probably couldn’t have come at a better time in terms of Rangers being at the top of the league!

“We would expect the crowd to perhaps be even bigger given the results at the weekend.”