Steve Clarke was named Scotland boss on Tuesday

Scottish Football Live: Tierney fit for final but not Scotland | Castagne to Celtic unlikely | Rangers get price for Kent | Carvahal tipped for Celtic job | Celtic 'enquire' about Dutch defender | Lennon 'earned right' for Celtic job

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Kieran Tierney is fit for the Scottish Cup final but the Celtic defender will miss the Euro 2020 qualifiers due to a planned hernia operation. (Photo: Getty Images)

1. Tierney fit

Inverness refused Dundee permission to speak to manager John Robertson at the weekend following an alleged unsolicited approach on Saturday evening, Inverness have said in a statement. (ICTFC.com)

2. Inverness release statement about boss

Former Celtic defender Glenn Loovens has tipped Carlos Carvalhal for the Celtic job, saying he believes the Portuguese would "do well" at Celtic Park. (Scottish Sun)

3. Carvalhal tipped for Celtic job

Celtic have made an enquiry for Fortuna Sittard midfielder Mark Diemers, but will have to fight off a host of European clubs to land him.''The 25-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season in Holland's Eredivisie and netted seven goals and seven assists for his club. (Sport)

4. Celtic enquire about Dutch star

