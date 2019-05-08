Scottish Football Live: Stevie Chalmers funeral | Robertson a doubt for Euro 2020 | Premiership agent fees revealed | Mourinho opens up on future | Shinnie deal confirmed | Celtic starlet to leave Alfredo Morelos' disciplinary record is being blamed for his Player of the Year snub (Photo: Getty Images) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Was this Liverpool’s best ever comeback? Young Rangers and Celtic stars deserved bigger audiences