Scottish Football Live: Ryan Kent 'open to Leeds move' | Rangers to decide move this week | Motherwell sign forward | Celtic eye duo | Hibs near 4th signing | Midfielder drops hint of Parkhead exit Follow The Scotsman's daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Ryan Kent 'open' to Leeds move Ryan Kent is 'open' to a move to Leeds. The ex-Rangers winger is waiting to find out his Liverpool future and Marcelo Bielsa is keen on the 22-year-old. (Leeds Live) 2. Motherwell sign forward Motherwell have completed the signing of Christopher Long. The ex-Everton forward joins following the expiry of his Blackpool contract. 3. Hibs near goalkeeper signing Hibs are working on a season-long loan move for Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, but there is "still work to be done" on the deal. (Evening News) 4. Old Firm target to make decision on future Joe Aribo will make a decision on his future this week. The out-of-contract Charlton midfielder is wanted by both Celtic and Rangers. (Daily Mail)