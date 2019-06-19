Scottish Football Live: Rangers agree £650k move for key target | Aberdeen win race for Hearts target | Ntcham latest | Ibrox target set for showdown talks | Euro giants want Hearts and Celtic stars Ryan Kent has been named as one of four key targets for English side, interest has increased in Kieran Tierney and Dundee could sign ex-Dundee United midfielder. Hit refresh to stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation. 1. Bryson to Aberdeen Aberdeen are set to sign Craig Bryson. The midfielder, who was linked with a move to Hearts, will sign a two-year deal when his contract with Derby expires. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo Olivier Ntcham's potential move to Marseille from Celtic has hit a snag. The French giants are expected to have to make 50m Euros by the end of June in transfer sales. (L'Equipe) jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Rangers agree Edmundson fee Rangers have had a bid of around 650,000 accepted for George Edmundson. The Oldham centre-back is expected to join in the coming days. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Joe Aribo twist Joe Aribo is set to have talks with Charlton boss Lee Bowyer but still intends to join Rangers. The Addicks want to convince the player to stay. (Evening Standard) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5