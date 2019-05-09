Scottish Football Live: Hearts target wanted | Defender wants Aberdeen return | Celtic starlet tracked by Manchester City | James Tavernier to exit?| Rangers target striker | Griffiths to stay at Celtic

editorial image

Tommie Hoban would like return to Aberdeen. The defender, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has been on loan from Watford but suffered two serious injuries. (Evening Express)

Manchester City have expressed their doubts over Celtic starlet Karamoko Dembele, according to former club captain Jackie McNamara. (Football Insider)

Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden is wanted by Doncaster Rovers. Out of contract at the end of the season, Cadden has been strongly linked with Hearts. (Express)

James Tavernier is wanted by Aston Villa. The Championship side are looking for a new right-back with the Rangers captain a candidate. (Football Insider)

