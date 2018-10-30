Scottish Football Live: Celtic target nears Everton exit | Shay Logan filmed making foul-mouthed jibe at Rangers | West Brom keeping eye on Aberdeen star Olivier Ntcham has opened up on Porto's Summer approach for him (Photo: SNS) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh the page for updates. Steven Gerrard ‘just learning his trade at Rangers’ claims ex-England midfielder Olivier Ntcham breaks silence over Celtic’s rejection of summer Porto bid