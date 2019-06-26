Scottish Football Live: Celtic open talks over Kieran Tiereny replacement | Derby owner says Gerrard rumours are 'rubbish' | St Mirren get Goodwin permission | Hibs make signing No.5 | Northern Irish star linked with Parkhead move
Celtic are not keen on Scotland international, £8m Argentine striker set for Scotland move and Irish starlet wants Parkhead move.
1. Celtic open talks for Tierney replacement
Celtic have opened talks with Rapid Vienna for left-back Boli Mbombo. The Belgian is seen as a replacement for Kieran Tierney with the club braced for a second bid from Arsenal. (Daily Mail)
Celtic are upping their interest in Nice left-back Romain Perraud. The player was on loan at Paris FC last season and a deal could be struck despite wage concerns. (Remi Buhagiar - French football journalist)