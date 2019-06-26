.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic open talks over Kieran Tiereny replacement | Derby owner says Gerrard rumours are 'rubbish' | St Mirren get Goodwin permission | Hibs make signing No.5 | Northern Irish star linked with Parkhead move

Celtic are not keen on Scotland international, £8m Argentine striker set for Scotland move and Irish starlet wants Parkhead move.

Celtic have opened talks with Rapid Vienna for left-back Boli Mbombo. The Belgian is seen as a replacement for Kieran Tierney with the club braced for a second bid from Arsenal. (Daily Mail)

St Mirren have been given permission to open talks with Alloa Athletic manager Jim Goodwin. The former Buddies player is the main candidate to take over from the departed Oran Kearney. (STV)

Celtic are upping their interest in Nice left-back Romain Perraud. The player was on loan at Paris FC last season and a deal could be struck despite wage concerns. (Remi Buhagiar - French football journalist)

Derby County owner Mel Morris has branded rumours that the club have approached Rangers regarding Steven Gerrard as "absolute rubbish". (talkSPORT)

