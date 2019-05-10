Scottish Football Live: Brown 'targeted' by Rangers | Weah could miss Scottish Cup final | Rangers stars told to improve discipline | Hibs aiming to extend record | Rangers have edge over Celtic in Old Firm games Rangers' Ryan Kent has claimed the Ibrox side are inside Celtic players heads due to "bossing" Old Firm games (Photo: Getty Images) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers stars urged to improve discipline with Allan McGregor set to miss start of next season Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Everton star | Morelos to Ligue 1? | Celtic ‘shouldn’t pursue forward’ | Aberdeen, Hearts want Motherwell ace