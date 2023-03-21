Scottish football chiefs 'considering major change to VAR protocols' for Premiership matches

The BBC claims that the SFA is exploring the possibility of having officials who only work with the VAR technology and Clydesdale House. Presently, referees rotate between being on the pitch and then in the nerve centre of its operation in Baillieston, but if these new practices were brought into place, then there would be a distinction between an on-field official and a VAR official.
Scottish football began using VAR back in October in the cinch Premiership and certain cup ties, although it has not bee without controversy. There were a number of contentious decisions just last weekend which brought frustration from players and managers, with a penalty award to St Mirren against Dundee United labelled “as soft a penalty as I've seen given all year” by Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin.
The move to bespoke VAR officials is also being considered in England, Spain and Italy.