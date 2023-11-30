A list of 30 must-dos in Scottish football has been named – with some more obvious than others

A Scottish football bucket list has been released by much-loved periodical Nutmeg – with trips to Rangers, Dingwall and Lesmahagow all featuring on the list.

The magazine asked lovers of Scottish football to name the must-sees and dos of our national game – and they suggested everything from exotic pies to Victorian architecture. We list Nutmeg’s 30 things you should do across it all with their own take on each – how many have you ticked off, and how many are on your bucket list?

Stand by the Brechin Hedge - Feel the tranquil calm that watching a game beside football’s finest topiary brings. Bonus points for seeing the ball bounce back off it.

The Mallard pub in Dingwall is always popular with away fans before Ross County matches.

Experience the joys of Gayfield - A pre-match Smokie (but leave room for a Pie Hut visit), Pleasureland slot machines and a tap on the shoulder from the North Sea. The perfect day.

Relish a European game under the lights - At Ibrox and Parkhead, at Pittodrie, Tynecastle and beyond, experience the floodlit crackle when continental clubs are in town.

Do the 42 - From Elgin to Annan via everywhere in-between, visit the many homes of the SPFL. You’re probably already halfway there. Might as well carry on. Then do the Highland League…

Feel the history at Vale of Leven - Indulge in time travel to ancient Alexandria, where the Victorian Millburn Park awaits. An unchanged gem at a club where the kettle is always on.

An eerie stroll through Cathkin Park - the former home to Third Lanark - is a must.

See all three big city derbies - In Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, watch at Dens, Easter Road and Ibrox, then do it again at Tannadice, Tynecastle and Parkhead. Electric weekends.

Shake hands with Kingsley - The sight of Partick Thistle’s jaggy legend cannot fail to cheer even the grumpiest of souls. Aged 8 or 88, shake the mascot’s hand or go mad and high five him.

Meet the Ochilview Nordic - Stenhousemuir Norwegian Supporters Club have been cordially invading for decades. Go to a match when they are in town and enjoy the shenanigans.

View a game in the Lesmahagow Colosseum - In the small Lanarkshire town can be found a venue of unique splendour: the grass-banked natural amphitheatre of Craighead Park. Go.

The main stand at Ibrox is a reminder of Archibald Leitch's work.

Climb the Tarves hill - There are other turfy sensations in our game (e.g. Bon Accord’s giant pitch) and other great inclines. But not even Bonnyrigg or Wick surpass the Tarves ski slope.

Watch Eriskay v Barra - Set the compass north. After a dram of whisky galore in the AM Politician, see a Western Isles derby on one of the world’s most beautifully located pitches.

Complete a cup - Pick a team, any team in the earliest round of a domestic cup. Follow the winners each time. Your life in the hands of those numbers in a hat. Well not a hat, but…

Hunt a 4 v 5 result - Travel in hope to Station Park when visitors from Methil are in town. Someday the much-fabled Forfar 4 East Fife 5 is bound to happen. And, there are worse places to be as you pursue it.

Eat a catering hatch special - The Killie Pie is famous, but what of our other regional delicacies? Pie on a roll at Alloa, Camelon’s Steak & Buckfast pie, the Donner Kebab version at Armadale…

Travel to watch Scotland away - We’ll be coming, and so should you be. Whether alongside the seasoned kilts of the Tartan Army or alone, you’ll be welcomed for a trip that will inevitably result in stories to tell for years to come.

Wonder at Leitch’s genius - Archibald Leitch was the Charles Rennie Mackintosh of stadium architects. Scandalously little of his work remains, which makes gawping at his Ibrox main stand a must.

Revel in the needle of a lower league derby - Petty? Often. Fierce? Always. But push the turnstiles at Falkirk v Dunfermline, Airdrie v Albion or for an Angus clash and survey the fireworks.

Be part of the Hampden Roar - Fans may decry the running track and miss terraced times, but there are few greater cacophonies to be among than when Scots back their team.

Wolf down a Bridie...but in Fife - This could well cause panic on the streets of Forfar, but the best Bridies to sample are those sold at Dunfermline’s East End Park.

Go away to Dingwall - Is Ross County the fans’ favourite away day? Possibly. Reasons include train cans, lunch at Wimpy, Mallard pints and then homely Victoria Park. Magic.

Rejoice at Somerset Park - Ayr United’s home makes first time guests grin and happily reflect that this ‘is how things used to be.’ It is a place we should visit, love and treasure.

Hear Sunshine on Leith at Easter Road - Millions have seen the Hampden video, but pick the right occasion and experience goosebumps in the anthem’s home. It might even be sunny.

Walk down Tannadice Street - An Eighth Wonder of the World? Possibly. Two proper football grounds, on one street, as if imagined in a football-mad child’s toy town. Stroll slowly between them.

Gaze at Brutalist delight in Galashiels - Recently restored to its full concrete elegance, Netherdale’s design marvel of a main stand attracts visitors from across the globe. Be one of them.

Wander with ghosts at Cathkin Park - When Third Lanark collapsed in 1967, their ground was left abandoned. So it remains, trees now standing on its terraces. Seldom has an empty place been so atmospheric.

Behold the remote-control taxi at Glasgow City - As if the salt and chilli chicken and chips at Petershill Park were not reason enough to visit, now the matchball’s arrival on a miniature vehicle provides further glee.

Take in the Auchinleck Talbot v Cumnock derby - For raw rivalry, make for East Ayrshire and see the teams of two old mining towns go hell for leather. This one matters.

Watch an Edinburgh fringe show at Hearts - Surely the capital’s greatest summer attraction is Tynecastle in August, when optimistic noise cascades from its tight stands. A raucous joy.

Listen again to James Alexander Gordon - Was there ever a more soothing sound than the words ‘Hamilton Academical’ in JAG’s gentle Edinburgh lilt? Find an old classified results recording, or the new AI version on social media, and relax….

Marvel at Cappielow - Greenock Morton’s sublime home should be Listed like the Titan crane and sugar sheds that overlook it. An unspoiled marvel and a Subbuteo stadium made real. Unmissable.