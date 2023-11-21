Scottish football bosses issue pyro stance update after meeting with club safety officers
Scottish football officials remain committed to tackling the use of pyrotechnics at matches after listening to the concerns of club safety officers on Tuesday.
Following a spate of recent instances of smoke bombs, flares and fireworks being used within stadia, representatives of the Scottish Professional Football League and Scottish Football Association attended a scheduled event hosted by Football Safety Officers Association Scotland.
Following the meeting, the SPFL and SFA stated that while being keen to “explore ways in which the matchday experience can be enhanced”, the use of pyro inside stadia remains “dangerous and illegal”.
The most notable instance of recent pyro use in Scotland was in the cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park on November 1 when several flares were set off in the away end, activating a smoke alarm and causing a delay of around 18 minutes as the players were told to leave the pitch.
A joint statement from the SPFL and SFA read: “The meeting was an important opportunity to share information on the increased challenges football faces in tackling the use of pyrotechnics at matches.
“We heard first-hand the issues experienced by club safety officers and Police Scotland in dealing with pyrotechnics at games.
“The Scottish FA and the SPFL are committed to working with clubs to explore ways in which the matchday experience can be enhanced. However, the fact remains that the use of pyrotechnics at football matches is not only dangerous but illegal.
“The actions of a minority of supporters are having a disruptive and detrimental impact on the safety of the vast majority of supporters and potentially the players and officials on the field.
“We remain committed to working with all stakeholders, including the Scottish Government, Police Scotland, clubs and supporters’ organisations to address the matter.
“In the meantime, it has been very encouraging to see a number of our clubs take direct action in response to the use of pyrotechnics within their own stadia.”
