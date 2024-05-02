Scottish football authorities have been warned by a prominent fan group that a spectator could be seriously injured or killed if the law around pyrotechnics is not enforced properly.

The Scottish Football Supporters’ Association has called on the powers that be to clamp down heavily on the use of pyro after a string of incidents at stadiums this season, most notably when a 10-year-old Dundee fan was scarred during a recent match against St Johnstone.

In November, a match between Dundee and Rangers had to be paused for 18 minutes after away fans let off flares in the stands while last year's Scottish Cup semi-final was also delayed after both Celtic and Rangers fans set off fireworks at Hampden Stadium.

It was reported that 11 people had been arrested at football matches for carrying or using pyrotechnics between June and December last year since new legislation came into force making it illegal to carry flares or fireworks into public places.

But the SFSA has warned more needs to be done to tackle the issue before a potentially fatal incident occurs.

“It is only by luck that no-one has been even more seriously hurt or indeed lost their life,” read a statement from the SFSA. “Those old enough to remember the Bradford disaster (in 1985) will recall that it was caused by a lit cigarette.

“Millions of cigarettes had been smoked up to that point in football grounds, but it only took one to kill 56 and injure a further 265.

“Proponents of pyros will tell us that modern grounds are made of concrete and won’t burn, but human beings burn easily at low temperatures (just above 44C for the skin to start to burn) – as do their clothes and, moreover, there are many old stands in Scotland that are still made of wood, while plastic burns at a temperature far less than that of the so-called safe (500C) pyros.”

Any kind of pyrotechnic use remains strictly prohibited inside any Scottish football stadium despite calls by some fans for a more lenient approach. There is some support for the introduction of so-called ‘safe pyro’, with trials having taken place in Norway, but due to the temperatures involved, experts have warned UEFA against their widespread introduction.

The SFSA conducted a survey which found that 65 per cent of fans believe the use of pyrotechnics at matches detracts from the overall spectator experience while only 38 per cent would support the use of pyros in designated areas by trained professionals.

“In our view, the case against pyros is overwhelming,” it added. “While we acknowledge that a minority of (mainly young, almost exclusively male) fans find excitement in their use, the dangers are simply not worth the risk.

“Consequently, it is incumbent on the SFA (Scottish Football Association), the SPFL (Scottish Professional Football League) and all the clubs to enforce the law in the same way they do for cigarette smoking, racist or other discriminatory remarks.