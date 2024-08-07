New role to oversee VAR use in Scottish football

Jon Moss will spearhead a move to make VAR “less intrusive” in the Scottish Premiership after being appointed as the Scottish Football Association’s first VAR manager.

The former Premier League official and elite referee manager at Professional Game Match Officials Limited is the first appointment of new head of refereeing Willie Collum, who took over his role last month and made the specialist position a priority.

A statement released by the SFA said that Moss will support Collum in “maintaining the highest standards of VAR training, implementation, appointment and performance review” and he will officially begin the job next week.

Former Premier League referee Jon Moss is new the Scottish FA head of VAR. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Moss said: “I’m really excited to work with Willie and the team to evolve the implementation of VAR in Scottish football. In our conversations we agreed on the importance of the fundamentals of VAR: clarity, communication and transparency.

“We went through a similar process around the introduction of VAR in England – I was the referee in the first ever game that VAR intervened in the country – so I’ve seen first hand what has worked and what needed to change, both as a referee and in my role within PGMOL.

“I look forward to working with the referees and the team at the Scottish FA to continue to improve how VAR is operated within Scottish football.”

Moss worked in English football’s top-flight for more than a decade, including over 250 Premier League games, as well as the 2015 FA Cup final and the 2019 League Cup final. He retired from refereeing in 2022 and joined PGMOL, where he worked as elite referee manager until earlier this year.

Collum said: “I am delighted to welcome Jon, who has significant and varied experience in using technology as a referee, working as a VAR operator and also serving behind the scenes as a manager of elite officials.

“I believe his experience will benefit not only our current VARs and AVARs, but also the next generation who will need to become proficient in the use of the technology as we continue to improve its usage.