Scottish Cup wrap: Clydebank denied upset as St Mirren, Raith, Arbroath and Partick Thistle all progress

Iain Anderson’s winner in the third minute of injury time at the end of the extra half-hour denied the Bankies a third consecutive league scalp, just moments after they thought they had reached the fifth round, as they went down 4-3.

The League Two side had twice led through Owen Moxon’s ninth minute opener and Errol Douglas re-establishing the lead shortly after half-time, though each were levelled by Hamish McKinlay and Chris Black for the home team.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However in extra-time Holm Park erupted when Ciaran Mulcahy sent them 3-2 up four minutes after the restart but just as Annan looked to be joining Elgin and Clyde as league opposition eliminated by the West of Scotland League side, a Rob McCartney equaliser in the 119th minute salvaged at least penalties, but Anderson ensured they weren’t necessary.

Peterhead did need a shoot-out to defeat East Kilbride. Joao Victoria gave the Lowland League an early cause to celebrate, scoring nine minutes into the match after a journey north of almost 200 miles. However they trailed at the break when two quick-fire goals from Russell McLean and Andrew McCarthy two minutes before the interval sent the home side ahead. Victoria levelled with his second to force extra-time, then penalties, but despite the efforts the well-travelled visitors lost the shoot-out 5-3.

Both Peterhead and Annan will be joined by Raith Rovers and Arbroath who dealt with their non-league opposition a little more comfortably. Sam Stanton, Matej Poplatnik and Aidan Connolly ensured the Fife side saw off Highland League leaders Banks O’Dee, while Dick Campbell's Championship leaders defeated Darvel by the same scoreline thanks to Jack Hamilton's hat-trick.

St Mirren eased by Ayr United 2-0 thanks to first-half strikes from Kyle McAllister and Greg Kiltie while Livingston edged Ross County out in the all-Premiership tie at the Tony Macaroni Arena with Ayo Obileye’s early penalty.

Partick Thistle also ensured their place in the fifth round, holding on to Brian Graham’s 25th minute goal against Airdrie, despite being reduced to ten men on 50 minutes with Olatunji Akinola’s red card.