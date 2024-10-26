Banks o’ Dee and Cowdenbeath post surprises scores on action-packed day

Highland League outfit Banks o’ Dee provided one of the shocks of the Scottish Cup second round, defeating League Two leaders East Fife 1-0 at Bayview.

Dick Campbell’s Fifers were unbeaten at their Methil home prior to Saturday’s tie and were warm favourites to progress against the Aberdeen-based side, who themselves are going well in their own division. Jevan Anderson was the hero for the Spain Park outfit, netting the opener on 22 minutes as Banks o’ Dee held on resolutely despite pressure in the second half.

There was also a surprise at Ainslie Park as Lowland League side Cowdenbeath downed Spartans of League Two 2-1. The Blue Brazil have struggled since they were relegated from the senior leagues two seasons ago, currently sitting 15th in the fifth tier of Scottish football, but Dougie Hill’s men put in a spirited performance to prevail in Edinburgh.

Teenage midfielder Rhys Walker put Cowdenbeath ahead on 38 minutes and while Spartans levelled through Brogan Walls midway through the second half, Gregor Jordan netted seven minutes from the end to secure victory for the Fifers.

Jevan Anderson, pictured during his days at Cove Rangers, was the hero for Banks o' Dee. | SNS Group

Lowland League leaders Caledonian Braves lost their unbeaten start to the season, going down 2-1 to East of Scotland Premier League leaders Musselburgh Athletic at Olivebank. Ryan Murray put the Braves in front on 19 minutes and despite the hosts losing Andrew Dempster to a red card, they staged a second-half comeback, with goals from Jackson Barker and Jonny Court landing the victory.

Irvine Meadow posted a 3-0 at home to Civil Service Strollers and fellow West of Scotland Premier Division side Clydebank, who are top of that competition, are also in the hat for the third-round draw after a 3-0 triumph at Keith.

Gary Brass scored the only goal of the game as Broxburn Athletic won 1-0 away at Auchinleck Talbot, who have made the latter stages of the Scottish Cup in the past, while there was drama at Glebe Park in a Highland League derby as Brechin City edged past Huntly 3-2. Dayle Robertson scored two penalties, with the visitors ending the match with nine men.

Brora Rangers won 2-1 at home to Formartine United and at K-Park, Reegan Mimnaugh, John Robertson and Steven Boyd were on target for East Kilbride as they beat Bonnyrigg Rose 3-1.

Elgin City prevailed 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout against Clyde at Borough Briggs after a 1-1 draw, with Russell Dingwall missing and netting in a prolonged exchange that went to 12 rounds of kicks.

Forfar netted on 89 minutes to win 1-0 at home to Berwick Rangers, while Fraserburgh needed extra time to beat Turriff United 3-1. Bo’ness United also required an extra 30 minutes to win at Hill of Beath, with Lucas Stenhouse netting a double.

Bobby Linn scored three goals - yet still ended up on the losing team. | SNS Group

Dundee North End came back from behind to win 3-1 at Inverurie Locos after extra time, and Edinburgh City edged past Jeanfield Swifts in Perth 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. It was more straightforward for Linlithgow Rose, who took down Clachnacuddin 3-0 at Prestonfield.

Jason Brown netted twice for Peterhead as they thumped Lochee United 6-3 at Balmoor Stadium. However, the Blue Toon suffered a scare after the Dundee-based side raced into a two-goal lead. Bobby Linn bagged a hat-trick for the visitors, but still ended up on the losing side.

Stirling Albion also hit six goals in a comprehensive 6-0 home win over Bo’ness Athletic and Buckie Thistle won 2-0 away at Sauchie, while in the Friday night game, Stranraer struck late to win 3-2 away at Threave Rovers.