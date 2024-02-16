Scottish Cup ties and Rangers v Celtic dates set as TV selections confirmed for matches
The dates for next month’s Scottish Cup quarter-finals have been set, while the third Old Firm derby of the season has been moved to accommodate TV coverage.
All four last-eight ties in the Scottish Cup will be broadcast live on television, with Aberdeen v Kilmarnock up first on Saturday, March 9 with a 12.15pm kick-off. That game will be screened by the BBC, while on Sunday, March 10, the ties between Celtic v Livingston (2.30pm) and Hibs v Rangers (5.30pm) will both be shown by Viaplay. The final tie, between Morton and Hearts, will be played on Monday, March 11 with a 7.45pm kick-off, also live on BBC.
Furthermore, the Scottish Professional Football League have announced two amendments to the fixture list after Sky Sports made their latest selections. The match between Livingston and Celtic will now be played on Easter Sunday (March 31) at noon, while the next Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox will take place on Sunday, April 7, also at noon.