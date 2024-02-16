Scottish Cup ties and Rangers v Celtic dates set as TV selections confirmed for matches

The dates for next month’s Scottish Cup quarter-finals have been set, while the third Old Firm derby of the season has been moved to accommodate TV coverage.

All four last-eight ties in the Scottish Cup will be broadcast live on television, with Aberdeen v Kilmarnock up first on Saturday, March 9 with a 12.15pm kick-off. That game will be screened by the BBC, while on Sunday, March 10, the ties between Celtic v Livingston (2.30pm) and Hibs v Rangers (5.30pm) will both be shown by Viaplay. The final tie, between Morton and Hearts, will be played on Monday, March 11 with a 7.45pm kick-off, also live on BBC.

