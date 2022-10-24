Scottish Cup third round draw: Long trip north for Falkirk, Darvel's big test, all non-league affair, full list of ties
John McGlynn’s Falkirk have been handed a long trip north in the third round of the Scottish Cup, while free-scoring Darvel will test themselves against League One opposition.
The draw was made at 4pm on Monday, with former Scotland defender Christophe Berra on hand to help out with proceedings and he gave his former boss John McGlynn, now in charge of the Bairns, a tricky test away at Highland League outfit Wick Academy. Darvel, meanwhile, will get the chance to face high-flying Montrose. The West of Scotland League outfit are currently the top scorers in the competition.
Other stand-out matches include Raith Rovers v Auchinleck Talbot at Stark’s Park, Open Goal Broomhill will host Brian Rice’s Alloa Athetic team and Dunipace, playing in the competition for the first time, will take on Cove Rangers of the Championship.
All the ties will be be played over the weekend of November 26.
Full Scottish Cup third-round draw: Formartine United v Stenhousemuir, Montrose v Darvel, Drumchapel United v FC Edinburgh, Peterhead v Queen’s Park, Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Elgin City, Wick Academy v Falkirk, Hamilton Accies v East Kilbride, Partick Thistle v Kelty Hearts, Fraserburgh v Arbroath, Raith Rovers v Auchinleck Talbot, Open Goal Broomhill v Alloa Athletic, Albion Rovers v University of Stirling, Ayr United v Pollok or Annan Athletic, Cove Rangers v Dunipace, Dundee v Airdrieonians, Greenock Morton v Queen of the South, Linlithgow Rose v Sauchie Juniors, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Stirling Albion, Dunfermline Athletic v Forfar Athletic, Clyde v Dumbarton.