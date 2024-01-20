Scottish Cup shocks for St Johnstone, Ross County and Falkirk as Livingston recover from 'unbelievably bad' start

Livingston's Dan Mackay heads home his side's winner against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup fourth round. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Livingston manager David Martindale refused to label his side's Scottish Gas Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers as a turning point in the season but hopes it can boost confidence in their bid to avoid relegation.

The writing appeared on the wall for the Premiership's bottom club when they fell behind to the Championship high-flyers after just five minutes as former player Jack Hamilton fired through the legs of Shamal George.

Andrew Shinnie missed the chance to level from the spot, striking his effort against the post, but two important contributions from substitute Dan Mackay, an early replacement for the injured Cristian Montano, turned the tie in Livi's favour.

Partick's Brian Graham celebrates with his team-mates after scoring against Ross County. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Hibs loanee provided the cross for Jamie Brandon to volley in an equaliser on 32 minutes then popped up with a headed winner eight minutes from time as Livi earned their first win since October.

"I don’t really buy into all that turning point in the season," said Martindale, who revealed attacker Joel Nouble was left out of the squad due to being the subject of a transfer bid from a club in England's League One.

"I do think the players have to take huge credit, I thought we started the game unbelievably bad. I hope there is going to be a bump from it, momentum is huge in football. By winning a game it will hopefully give the players some self belief."

Raith created more chances to leave Ian Murray bemoaning his side's wasteful finishing. "Some of them were unfortunate and some of them were poor quality in the final third. I thought we deserved to win the game – it was probably the best we've played in the last three or four weeks."

Conor Doan celebrates putting Bonnyrigg Rose ahead against Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

While there was no upset in West Lothian, there were surprise results elsewhere as Premiership sides St Johnstone and Ross County succumbed to Championship opposition while Bonnyrigg produced one of the biggest shocks to eliminate League One leaders Falkirk.

A Nikolay Todorov goal nine minutes into the second half was enough for Airdrieonians to knock St Johnstone out of the cup with a 1-0 win at the Excelsior Stadium. The Bulgarian pounced from 10 yards to score his fourth goal in as many matches after Liam McStravick’s cross was hooked back in at the far post.

Saints had chances and new signing Benjamin Kimpioka thought he was going to mark his debut with a goal when he rounded Airdrie keeper Josh Rae, but the Swedish striker ran out of pitch as he tried to find the back of the net.

Partick Thistle avenged their Premiership play-off loss to Ross County with a 3-0 victory in Dingwall. Former County striker Brian Graham opened the scoring for the visitors, with Scott Robinson making it 2-0 in the closing stages of the first half. A stunning finish from Stuart Bannigan shortly after the restart put the result beyond doubt.

County boss Derek Adams made a triple change at half-time, which he said was indicative of how below par his side were. “As a manager, I shouldn’t have to do that,” Adams said. “The players weren’t doing the basics right and when you make basic errors at this level, it’s a huge problem. “Partick were better than us."

Thistle manager Kris Doolan was understandably a much happier man than after his previous visit last May. “It’s probably testament to the ones who are still here that they have shown no signs of a hangover,” Doolan said. “We’re doing well in the league and playing well and there was no fear of coming back up here. We played well that day too, but we’ve learned lessons fast from that day. I’m a fan myself, so I felt as traumatised as anybody.”

Two goals in the opening three minutes sent Kilmarnock on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dundee in the all-Premiership affair at Rugby Park. Kyle Vassell got the hosts off to the dream start after just 20 seconds, nipping in after Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and captain Joe Shaughnessy had failed to clear, before Marley Watkins’ header two minutes later extended the lead over their stunned visitors.

Dundee had a goal disallowed through Luke McCowan but they were unable to threaten a comeback as Kilmarnock secured a deserved win.

Motherwell overcame a spirited showing by League One Alloa to progress into the last-16 of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup after a 3-1 victory. After the visitors found themselves behind after just 48 seconds, Conor Sammon would coolly curl home to bring them level with 27 minutes on the clock.

There was a nervous air around Fir Park, though Georgie Gent’s goal on the hour-mark and a sublime free-kick from Blair Spittal to make up for an earlier missed penalty secured Well’s place in the next round.

Alex Gogic scored the only goal of the game as St Mirren booked their place in the fifth round with a 1-0 win against Queen of the South. Queens are languishing in seventh place in League One but produced a spirited display to frustrate the Scottish Premiership side until Gogic headed home from Greg Kiltie’s corner after 71 minutes.

Bonnyrigg produced one of the biggest upsets of the fourth round as they scored a late winner to knock out a Falkirk side who had been unbeaten in 26 consecutive matches prior to their visit to New Dundas Park.

League Two Rose took an early lead through Conor Doan but the Bairns hit back through Liam Henderson on the half hour. However, with extra-time seemingly beckoning, Bonnyrigg – who had won only one of their previous six matches – grabbed a 90th-minute winner through Bradley Barrett, inflicting a first defeat on Falkirk in any competition since John McGlynn’s side lost to Dundee United in the League Cup in July.

Elsewhere, teenage substitute Adam Brooks scored a double to seal a 4-0 win for Inverness at home to Lowland League outfit Broomhill.

Charlie Gilmour and Alex Samuel had set Duncan Ferguson’s side on course for victory with goals in either half, while Samuel also missed a 51st-minute penalty after Broomhill’s Michael Miller was sent off for bringing Aaron Doran down in the box.

Caley Thistle’s Championship rivals Ayr and Morton also progressed to the last 16 with home victories over lower-league opponents. Roy Syla, Ahkeem Rose and Mark McKenzie all netted as Ayr defeated Kelty Hearts 3-0 at Somerset Park. Grant Gillespie and George Oakley were on target for Ton in their 2-0 win over League One Montrose at Cappielow.

In the late kick-off, Rangers claimed a 4-1 win at League Two Dumbarton with goals from John Lundstram, Cyriel Dessers, a James Tavernier penalty a Scott Wright. Matthew Shiels netted a consolation for The Sons.

Two more fourth round ties remain with Celtic set to host Buckie Thistle on Sunday ahead of the fifth round draw later that evening, while the postponed match between Brora Rangers and Cove Rangers has been rearranged for Tuesday.

Aberdeen made sure of their passage into the last 16 with a 2-1 win over Clyde at Hamilton’s New Douglas Park on Friday night.

