Scottish Cup R4 draw in full: Huge Hibs-Hearts derby, Rangers land tricky away tie, Celtic at home, plum Darvel match

Hibs and Hearts will meet in the Scottish Cup fourth round after the draw for the competition was made on Monday night, while holders Rangers will take on fellow cinch Premiership side St Johnstone and Celtic will host Greenock Morton.

By Mark Atkinson
11 minutes ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 10:05pm
The fourth round of the Scottish Cup takes place on the weekend of January 21.
In a repeat of last season’s semi-final, the two Edinburgh clubs will clash at Easter Road in the undoubted tie of the round. Hearts won 2-1 at Hampden back in April and in what will be the third meeting of the capital duo in the Scottish Cup in the past four years.

Holders Rangers travel to McDiarmid Park, where they lost 2-1 earlier in the season on league duty, but Celtic will have home advantage when they take on Championship high-flyers Morton. West of Scotland outfit Darvel were given a plum home draw against Aberdeen, while University of Stirling – the first set of students to reach the fourth round – travel to Tannadice to take on Dundee United. Drumchapel United, one of the other non-league team in the draw, are away to Elgin City, while Linlithgow Rose will host Raith Rovers at Prestonfield.

Stenhousemuir face Premiership opposition in Livingston, Dumbarton travel to Kilmarnock and St Mirren take on Dundee at the SMiSA Stadium.

Full Scottish Cup fourth round draw (ties to be played weekend of January 21): Hibs v Hearts, Kilmarnock v Dumbarton, Dundee United v University of Stirling, St Mirren v Dundee, Celtic v Greenock Morton, St Johnstone v Rangers, Elgin City v Drumchapel United, Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic, Arbroath v Motherwell, Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers, Alloa Athletic v Falkirk, Darvel v Aberdeen, Stenhousemuir v Livingston, Hamilton Accies v Ross County, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Queen’s Park, Cove Rangers v Ayr United.

