Scottish Cup R4 draw in full: Huge Hibs-Hearts derby, Rangers land tricky away tie, Celtic at home, plum Darvel match

In a repeat of last season’s semi-final, the two Edinburgh clubs will clash at Easter Road in the undoubted tie of the round. Hearts won 2-1 at Hampden back in April and in what will be the third meeting of the capital duo in the Scottish Cup in the past four years.

Holders Rangers travel to McDiarmid Park, where they lost 2-1 earlier in the season on league duty, but Celtic will have home advantage when they take on Championship high-flyers Morton. West of Scotland outfit Darvel were given a plum home draw against Aberdeen, while University of Stirling – the first set of students to reach the fourth round – travel to Tannadice to take on Dundee United. Drumchapel United, one of the other non-league team in the draw, are away to Elgin City, while Linlithgow Rose will host Raith Rovers at Prestonfield.