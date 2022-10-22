Scottish Cup R2 round-up: Sauchie stun Rose, Stranraer's long journey in vain, four-goal hero, R3 draw time

Kane Hester scored all four goals for Elgin City in their Scottish Cup triumph.

The Broch hosted League Two outfit Stranraer at Bellslea Park in one of the longest journeys undertaken so far in the competition. It proves to be a fruitless one for Stevie Farrell’s men, however, after Connor Wood’s 55th-minute strike sealed progress for the hosts. Greg Buchan had put them ahead before Kyle Girvan equalised to make 1-1 before the break.

There was also an eye-catching result at Beechwood Park as East of Scotland outfit Sauchie sprung a surprise on another League Two team in Bonnyrigg Rose. Scott Davidson, Sam Collumbine and Ross Hutchison were on target for the hosts, while Kieran McGachie and Zach Khan netted for Robbie Horn’s team.

All the other League Two teams involved at this stage against lower-league foes managed to make it into the hat for the third-round draw. Stirling Albion needed penalties to overcome Highland League opponents in Brechin City after a 2-2 draw, while Albion Rovers managed to find a way past Glasgow University 4-1 after the match went into extra time. Kane Hester scored all four goals at Elgin City were comfortable 4-0 victors over Camelon at Borough Briggs, Forfar Athletic prevailed 3-1 at Kilwinning Rangers. In the all League Two clash between Stenhousemuir and East Fife at Ochilview, the Warriors won 2-1 thanks to Matty Yates’ winner.

Auchinleck Talbot, who lost to Hearts in the fifth round of last season’s tournament, required penalties to defeat Bo’ness United after a 1-1 draw at Newtown Park. Open Goal Broomhill were 3-1 winners over Buckie Thistle – both teams ended the match with ten men – while Darvel thrashed Dalbeattie Star 7-1, with Allan Mackenzie bagging a hat-trick. Stirling University defeated Dunbar United 3-1, David Grant scored three as Dunipace overcame Turriff United 5-2, East Kilbride trounced Caledonian Braves 5-0, Drumchapel United were 4-1 winners at Gretna 2008, Linlithgow Rose took down Spartans 4-0, Formartine United beat Carnoustie Panmure 2-1, ten-man Hill of Beath held on to win 1-0 at Newtongrange Star and Wick Academy progressed at the expense of Benburb 2-0.

