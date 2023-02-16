Scotland's National Newspaper
Scottish Cup quarter-finals: Hearts v Celtic and Rangers v Raith dates, kick-off times and TV channel confirmed

Dates and kick-off times for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals have been set following confirmation of the TV picks by broadcasters BBC Scotland and Viaplay.

By Matthew Elder
14 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 10:57am
All four ties will be screened live across four days with the action starting on Friday, March 10 as Inverness Caledonian Thistle host Kilmarnock at the Caledonian Stadium. The match will kick off at 7.45pm live on BBC Scotland.

Hearts v Celtic – the tie of the round – is scheduled for 12:15pm the following day and will be broadcast on Viaplay, who will also show Raith Rovers' trip to Ibrox to face Rangers on Sunday, March 12. That tie kicks off at 1pm.

The quarter-finals conclude on Monday evening as League One Falkirk host Championship side Ayr United. BBC Scotland will show that tie with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Dates and kick-off times for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Scottish Cup quarter-final matches:

Friday, March 10 (7:45pm): Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock - Live on BBC Scotland

Saturday, March 11 (12:15pm): Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - Live on Viaplay

Sunday, March 12 (1pm): Rangers v Raith Rovers - Live on Viaplay

Monday, March 13 (7.45pm): Falkirk v Ayr United - Live on BBC Scotland

