All four ties will be screened live across four days with the action starting on Friday, March 10 as Inverness Caledonian Thistle host Kilmarnock at the Caledonian Stadium. The match will kick off at 7.45pm live on BBC Scotland.
Hearts v Celtic – the tie of the round – is scheduled for 12:15pm the following day and will be broadcast on Viaplay, who will also show Raith Rovers' trip to Ibrox to face Rangers on Sunday, March 12. That tie kicks off at 1pm.
The quarter-finals conclude on Monday evening as League One Falkirk host Championship side Ayr United. BBC Scotland will show that tie with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Scottish Cup quarter-final matches:
Friday, March 10 (7:45pm): Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock - Live on BBC Scotland
Saturday, March 11 (12:15pm): Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - Live on Viaplay
Sunday, March 12 (1pm): Rangers v Raith Rovers - Live on Viaplay
Monday, March 13 (7.45pm): Falkirk v Ayr United - Live on BBC Scotland