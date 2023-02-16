Dates and kick-off times for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals have been set following confirmation of the TV picks by broadcasters BBC Scotland and Viaplay.

All four ties will be screened live across four days with the action starting on Friday, March 10 as Inverness Caledonian Thistle host Kilmarnock at the Caledonian Stadium. The match will kick off at 7.45pm live on BBC Scotland.

Hearts v Celtic – the tie of the round – is scheduled for 12:15pm the following day and will be broadcast on Viaplay, who will also show Raith Rovers' trip to Ibrox to face Rangers on Sunday, March 12. That tie kicks off at 1pm.

The quarter-finals conclude on Monday evening as League One Falkirk host Championship side Ayr United. BBC Scotland will show that tie with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Dates and kick-off times for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Scottish Cup quarter-final matches:

Friday, March 10 (7:45pm): Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock - Live on BBC Scotland

Saturday, March 11 (12:15pm): Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - Live on Viaplay

Sunday, March 12 (1pm): Rangers v Raith Rovers - Live on Viaplay