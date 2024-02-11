Scottish Cup quarter-final draw: 2016 final repeat, holders Celtic face Livi, home ties for Aberdeen and Morton

The draw for the quarter-finals has been made.

Holders Celtic have been given a home draw in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup after they were paired with fellow Premiership outfit Livingston. Brendan Rodgers’ men secured a place in the last eight by overcoming St Mirren 2-0 on Sunday and will welcome David Martindale’s men to Celtic Park after the Lions overcame Partick Thistle 3-2 after extra time on Saturday.

There will be a repeat of the 2016 Scottish Cup final after Hibs were drawn to take on Rangers at Easter Road, while there is another all-Premiership clash at Pittodrie when Aberdeen host Kilmarnock. Greenock Morton, who defeated Motherwell 2-1 to cause an upset on Friday night, will face the winner of Airdrieonians v Hearts at Cappielow.

The ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, March 9, although the match between Hibs and Rangers is likely to be staged on either Sunday, March 10 or Monday, March 11 due to Rangers’ participation in the Europa League the Thursday before. BBC Scotland and Viaplay are both permitted to broadcast two ties each.