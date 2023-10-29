Scottish Cup: Jeanfield Swifts and Dunbar United stun league teams, 20 minutes of stoppage time at Dumbarton, draw time

Jeanfield Swifts were the toast of Perth on Saturday night after reaching the Scottish Cup third round for the first time with a remarkable 6-0 win over League Two Elgin City.

The East of Scotland Premier Division outfit stunned their SPFL opponents with Dayle Robertson and Chris McLeish hitting first-half doubles before Chris Scott added another two after the break to complete the rout. Swifts were joined in round three by fellow sixth-tier side Dunbar United, who claimed a momentous victory of their own with a Dean Whitson penalty securing a 1-0 win over East Fife.

Stenhousemuir were the third League Two club to be dumped out of the competition as Highland League Brora Rangers claimed a 2-0 win at Ochilview with goals from Ali Sutherland and Jordan MacRae.

An injury-time equaliser from Matty Allan spared Forfar Athletic from suffering a similar fate at Huntly, who were seconds from victory after Michael Dangana's opener before Allan struck at the death. Forfar proved too strong in extra-time, eventually running out 4-1 winners with goals from Mark Whatley, Cammy Ferguson, Ryan Paterson sending Ray McKinnon's side through.

There was more drama at Dumbarton where the hosts recovered from two goals down to defeat Banks O'Dee in a match that had 20 minutes of added time due to an injury to referee Ross Clark. Dee took a shock two-goal lead through Hamish MacLeod and Gary Wood before a Tony Wallace penalty started the comeback. Play was then stopped and a tannoy call made for a qualified official to make their way to the tunnel after referee Clark was left unable to continue with assistant Chris Gentles taking over and a member of the crowd stepping forward to run the line following a 15-minute delay. Michael Ruth then scored a double in the 96th and 100th to complete the turnaround before the match was eventually brought to a halt with 110 minutes on the clock.

Stranraer put a dismal run of league form behind them to earn a comfortable 3-0 win at Civil Service Strollers while Peterhead were 3-1 winners over Clachnacuddin with Rory McAllister bagging his 200th goal for the club from the penalty spot.

Spartans made it safely through with a 2-1 win away to Brechin City while Bonnyrigg Rose needed extra-time to return from Fraserburgh with a 2-1 victory. Tranent also produced a fantastic performance to defeat Lowland League leaders East Kilbride 7-0. Clyde travel to Musselburgh Athletic on Monday in the live BBC Scotland clash.

The remaining results were as follows: Albion Rovers 2-1 St. Andrews United, Beith Juniors 1-3 Broomhill, Cumnock Juniors 2-1 Turriff United, Deveronvale 0-1 Broxburn Athletic, Formartine United 3-2 Clydebank, Forres Mechanics 0-1 Buckie Thistle, Kilwinning Rangers 0-1 Cowdenbeath, Luncarty P-P Bo'ness United, Pollok 5-2 Gala Fairydean Rovers.