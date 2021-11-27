Scottish Cup: Hamilton Accies suffer horrendous shock at Auchinleck Talbot; Banks O'Dee and Clydebank get big wins - full round-up

Graham Wilson gives Auchinleck a 1-0 win over Hamilton Accies.

Part-time Talbot play four tiers below the Accies in the Scottish football pyramid system but they belied that gulf at Beechwood Park to claim a deserved 1-0 victory through Graham Wilson's strike on the hour mark.

It is a hugely embarrassing defeat for Stuart Taylor's team and worse than the loss Hamilton suffered at Highland League Buckie Thistle in 2001 when Accies were in the Third Division.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talbot are no strangers to a cup upset, however, having knocked Ayr out of the competition two years ago.

Nicky Little makes it 2-0 for Clydebank.

Non-league outfits Clydebank and Banks O'Dee also made the headlines. Strikes from Jamie Darroch and Nicky Little saw the Bankies defeat Clyde 2-0, while the Dee also claimed a famous 2-1 win over League One East Fife.

Junior North Superleague side Banks O'Dee came from behind to win at Spain Park via goals from Liam Newton and Mark Gilmour. Jamie Semple had put East Fife in front while the visitors finished with nine men after Aaron Dunsmore and Scott Mercer were sent off.

Euan Henderson scored a hat-trick as Alloa comprehensively beat Lowland League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose 5-0.

Championship leaders Kilmarnock avoided what, on paper, looked like a banana skin against League One outfit Queen’s Park. They won 1-0 at Firhill thanks to defender Euan Murray's goal just before half-time, while the all-Championship clash between Inverness and Morton finished 1-1 as Gavin Reilly cancelled out Billy McKay's early goal for the hosts.

Auchinleck Talbot players celebrate a famous win.

Peterhead were 3-0 winners at Civil Service Strollers, while Dumbarton are also safely through after a 3-1 success against Sauchie Juniors.

Roy McAllister's stoppage-time equaliser earned League One leaders Cove Rangers a replay with a 2-2 draw against Championship club Queen of the South.

Gala Fairydean pushed Annan all the way, but Aiden Smith's strike was enough for a 1-0 victory for the League Two side.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale also lost by a single goal as Edinburgh City went through with a 2-1 win.

Arbroath won an Angus derby against Forfar Athletic 3-0 at Gayfield thanks to goals from Jason Thomson, Ricky Little and Luke Donnelly, while Ayr United came back from behind to overcome Albion Rovers at Somerset Park, with veteran Michael Moffat scoring the winner.

Ten-man Raith Rovers recorded a 2-1 win away at Falkirk. Reghan Tumilty was sent off after 20 minutes, but Ross Matthews put the visitors in front, before Callumn Morrison equalised. However, Rovers bagged the winner with six minutes remaining via Ethan Ross.

Kelty Hearts and Montrose will need to do it all again after a goalless draw at New Central Park, while Airdrieonians ousted Stenhousemuir at Ochilview through goals from Adam Frizzell and Scott McGill.

Tranent travelled to Stirling Albion in search of an upset, but there were beaten by the Binos 4-0 at Forthbank.

Partick Thistle secured their place in the fourth round with a 1-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic on Friday night, while Brechin City host Darvel on Monday evening to conclude the round.

The fourth round draw will be made after the game at Glebe Park, live on BBC Scotland.