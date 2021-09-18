Scottish Cup first round: Bonnyrigg and Brora safely through as Sauchie stun Highland League leaders Fraserburgh

100 goals were scored in Saturday's Scottish Cup first round

Bonnyrigg Rose made it safely through but had to wait until the 90th minute before eventually killing off Highland League side Forres Mechanics.

The Lowland League leaders took the lead in the first period through Kieran McGachie but the hosts battled until the end before George Hunter’s late goal wrapped up a 2-0 victory for Robbie Horn's men.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brora Rangers eased through with a 6-0 win over Tynecastle at Meggetland which included a Jordan Macrae hat-trick with the hosts left to rue a missed penalty when the score was still 1-0.

The most eye-catching result of the day was East Kilbride's 10-1 away victory over Coldstream while St Cuthbert Wanderers secured a resounding 8-0 victory over Wigtown & Bladnoch.

Bo'ness United faced a long trip north to Wick Academy, who will now make the return trip after a 2-2 draw that saw the visitors play the last 10 minutes with nine men.

Perhaps the results of the round came in Fraserburgh where Sauchie Juniors, competing in the competition for the first time, knocked out the current leaders of the Highland League thanks to a 2-1 victory.

There were almost 800 fans in attendance for Penicuik v Tranent as the co-leaders of the East of Scotland Premier Division went head-to-head and it was the away side who progressed thanks to a 3-1 win.

Meanwhile, in the Ayrshire derby, a terrific second half fightback from 1-0 down sent Auchinleck Talbot into the second round at the expense of hosts Irvine Meadow in front of a bumper crowd.

Civil Service Strollers won 3-0 at Golspie Sutherland while Spartans went down 1-0 at home to Lowland League rivals Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Formartine United, who reached the third round last season before being knocked out by Motherwell, were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Cumnock Juniors.

The draw for the second round will takes place on Sunday at 11.30am and can be watched live on the Scottish Cup YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Full first round results:

East Stirlingshire 3-0 Fort William (Friday)

Cumbernauld Colts 1-1 Buckie Thistle (Friday)

Banks O’Dee 1-0 Turriff United

Blackburn United 1-2 Rothes

Brechin City 5-0 Vale of Leithen

Broomhill 6-0 Glasgow University

Caledonian Braves 0-1 University of Stirling

Clachnacuddin 1-2 Dunipace

Clydebank 7-0 Dalkeith Thistle

Coldstream 1-10 East Kilbride

Deveronvale 2-2 Haddington Athletic

Dunbar United 2-0 Camelon

Formartine United 2-2 Cumnock

Forres Mechanics 0-2 Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Fraserburgh 1-2 Sauchie Juniors

Golspie Sutherland 0-3 Civil Service Strollers

Huntly 3-0 Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Inverurie Loco Works 0-3 Jeanfield Swifts

Irvine Meadow XI 1-3 Auchinleck Talbot

Keith 1-2 Darvel

Lossiemouth 0-3 Preston Athletic

Nairn County 4-0 Strathspey Thistle

Newtongrange Star 1-1 Dalbeattie Star

Penicuik Athletic 1-3 Tranent Juniors

Spartans 0-1 Gala Fairydean Rovers

Tynecastle 0-6 Brora Rangers

Wick Academy 2-2 Bo’ness United

Wigtown & Bladnoch 0-8 St Cuthbert Wanderers

Lothian Thistle v Edinburgh University (Sunday)

Berwick Rangers v Gretna 2008 (Monday)